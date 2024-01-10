Industrial Robotics Market to Surpass USD 59.93 Bn by 2030, Driven by Automation Advancements & Key Market Drivers
January 10, 2024
— SNS Insider Research
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
The growth of the Industrial Robotics Market is intricately tied to technological innovations, economic trends, global manufacturing dynamics, and the continuous pursuit of operational excellence in various industries. As these factors continue to evolve, the industrial robotics sector is poised for sustained expansion, offering transformative solutions to diverse manufacturing challenges.
In the ever-evolving landscape of the Industrial Robotics Market, the convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics opens new frontiers. Cutting-edge developments in machine learning algorithms empower robots to adapt and learn in real-time, enhancing their decision-making capabilities on the factory floor. This synergy not only optimizes efficiency but also paves the way for collaborative robotics, where humans and robots work seamlessly together, unlocking unprecedented levels of productivity. As industries increasingly embrace this intelligent integration, the industrial robotics sector not only addresses current manufacturing challenges but becomes a catalyst for shaping the future of smart, interconnected, and efficient production ecosystems.
In a recent report by SNS Insider, the Industrial Robotics Market has emerged as a transformative force, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟓.𝟒𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟗.𝟗𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. The forecast indicates a robust 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟑% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. This unprecedented growth is propelled by a myriad of factors, including advancements in automation, increased demand for precision, and the pivotal role of industrial robots in optimizing production processes.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Industrial robots, the mechanical workhorses of modern manufacturing, are programmable machines designed to execute various tasks autonomously. These tasks range from assembling and welding to painting and palletizing. The key components of industrial robots include drives, end-effectors, robotic manipulators, sensors, and controls. These robots, equipped with a robotic controller serving as their brain, interact with their surroundings through sensors like microphones and cameras. The types of industrial robots vary, including Cartesian, collaborative, SCARA, articulated, and cylindrical robots, each chosen based on factors like movement freedom, size requirements, and payload capacity. This diverse array of robots contributes to the optimization of production processes, ensuring efficiency and quality outcomes.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Industrial robots are at the forefront of manufacturing automation, revolutionizing core operations in industries such as e-commerce, electronics, and automotive. Economic growth, coupled with the rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and significant investments in robotics, contributes substantially to the market's expansion. Initiatives like 'Made in China 2025' highlight the global push toward innovation-driven manufacturing. The advent of Industry 4.0 has ushered in technologies like collaborative robots and AI-enabled systems, enhancing efficiency and safety in various industries. The increasing adoption of collaborative robots is poised to impact sectors such as plastics, food and consumer goods, semiconductors and electronics, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• By Application: Articulated industrial robotics dominate the market, boasting overwhelming sales share due to their versatility in tasks such as assembling, palletizing, welding, and painting. Their multi-purpose applications and enhanced mobility set them apart in the industrial landscape.
• By Type: Although the type category currently dominates the market, the articulated segment is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, showcasing its potential for sustained growth.
• By End-user: The automotive industry is witnessing a shift towards energy-efficient drive systems and electric vehicles, driving the demand for industrial robots. Additionally, precision-critical industries like medicines, food, and beverages are key focus areas for industrial robot manufacturers.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
• Industrial robots are designed to perform repetitive tasks with precision and consistency, leading to increased productivity. The ability to work continuously without fatigue allows for higher production output.
• By automating various manufacturing processes, companies can significantly reduce labor costs, minimize errors, and enhance overall operational efficiency.
• The advent of Industry 4.0, characterized by the fusion of digital technologies with manufacturing, has propelled the development of smart factories. Industrial robots equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) contribute to seamless automation and data-driven decision-making.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Fueling the utilization of robotics products is the substantial reliance of manufacturing industries.
• Significant investments by the automobile industry in technological progress are contributing to the upward trajectory.
• An observable trend is the escalating automation within the electronics industry.
• Industries are gradually reverting to regular production and service operations.
• The escalating adoption of robotics in small and medium-sized businesses is on a consistent rise.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Elevating the Industrial Robotics Market is the upward surge in demand for collaborative robots across diverse industry segments.
• Propelling this advancement are initiatives fostered through government and public-private partnerships.
• A noticeable uptick is witnessed in the count of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), paralleled by a growing hunger for automation within this sector.
• Witnessing swift expansion, automation is making remarkable strides in the automotive and electronic industries.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Asia-Pacific emerged as the leader in the industrial robotics market in 2020, with LAMEA expected to maintain dominance in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's rapid adoption of robotics products positions it as the leading region, while European countries contribute significantly to the market, particularly in industries like automotive and electronics.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
1. ABB
2. DÜrr
3. FANUC
4. YASKAWA
5. KUKA
6. Denso Corporation
7. Mitsubishi Electric
8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries
9. Universal Robots A/S
10. NACHI-FUJIKOSHI
11. Panasonic Corporation
12. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
13. Bosch GmbH
14. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
15. Toshiba Corporation
16. Seiko Epson
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• The Industrial Robotics Market is set to redefine manufacturing processes, with a projected value exceeding USD 59.93 billion by 2030.
• Collaborative robots and advancements in Industry 4.0 are pivotal in driving the market, enhancing workplace safety, and streamlining production.
• Asia-Pacific stands as a frontrunner in the adoption of industrial robotics, reshaping the global industrial landscape.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: ABB and SKF's collaboration explores opportunities in manufacturing process automation, aiming to enhance production efficiency.
𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: Cornell University introduces a 6,000-pound industrial robot for 3D printing of large-scale buildings, presenting potential efficiency and sustainability benefits to the construction industry.
