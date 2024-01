Collagen Market Set to Reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Demand Across Various Industries

Collagen Market Size was valued at USD 4.39 billion in 2022, and expected to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2030

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, Collagen marketโ€™s growth is mainly propelled by the expansion of the healthcare sector, increasing popularity of the Nutritional products and Dietary supplements.The ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is experiencing remarkable growth, with a market size valued at USD 4.39 billion in 2022. SNS Insiderโ€™s forecast indicates that it is poised to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of about 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ ย https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2334ย ย ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:The rising use of collagen products in cosmetics as well as other sectors propel the market growth. Increasing investment by consumers in healthcare and well-being further contributes to this high demand. Various sectors, including food and beverage, biomedical materials and devices, cosmetics and wellness, and pharmaceuticals, primarily from North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific require collagen for various purposes which directly affected the demand for collagen positively. Collagen's various benefits, such as slowing the aging process, increasing bone density, skin hydration, wrinkle reduction, and muscle development, are influencing market growth.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:Because collagen supplements can keep skin hydrated and prevent indications of aging, they have found extensive use in aesthetic operations, anti-aging therapies, and pharmaceuticals. Collagen is also essential for pharmaceutical applications, such as the creation of sponges and membranes for drug delivery systems. Importantly, these materials degrade naturally, making their disposal environmentally safe. Recent advancements in the healthcare industry have also boosted the effectiveness of collagen products.๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:In 2022, the gelatin product typeย segment led the market with the highest revenue share. This is largely due to the significant demand for gelatin collagen from the food and beverage industry. The bovine segmentย dominated the source segment for collagen market in 2022, accounting for the highest revenue share. Growing consumer awareness of collagen's benefits is driving the growth of the cosmetics and personal care products segment.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐'๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿย ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ย @ย https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2334 The well-established meat processing industry in these economies is expected to lead to increased captive consumption production levels. In Europe, stringent regulations established by the European Commission govern the collagen market. The use of high-quality collagen in the manufacturing of bone and tissue reconstruction patches is expected to fuel market growth. The North American market is expected to experience growth driven by various end-user industries, including healthcare, cosmetics, and food and beverage. The region is also influenced by the rising preference for health drinks among consumers.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌโ€ข The growing consumption of collagen in various applications, coupled with increased demand in healthcare, cosmetics, and the food and beverage industries, is driving market growth. Manufacturers are investing in technologies and product development to meet consumer demands.โ€ข The global collagen market is expanding as demand from developed economies increases due to changing consumer attitudes toward collagen derivative consumption.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข In November 2022, Nitta Gelatin India Limited announced the approval of a capacity expansion by 1000 Mt annually for manufacturing collagen peptides at the Gelatin Division.โ€ข In March 2023, Rousselot, a health brand of Darling Ingredients, the world leader in collagen-oriented products, announced a study demonstrating that highly purified gelatin-based biomaterials can significantly enhance the reproducibility and reliability in in vitro 3D models, potentially reducing the need for preclinical animal trials.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐—ฆ๐—˜, ๐—”๐—น๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฎ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ง๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—”๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐—ฆ.๐—”., ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐—ท๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, ๐—ž๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—น, ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ., ๐—ก๐—ข๐—ฉ๐—˜๐—Ÿ๐—œ๐—ฆย , ๐—”๐— ๐—š ๐—ก.๐—ฉ., ๐—›๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—น,ย ๐——๐˜‚๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜€, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€.๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ1. 