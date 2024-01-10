Collagen Market Set to Reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Demand Across Various Industries
Collagen Market Size was valued at USD 4.39 billion in 2022,The growing healthcare business will help the industry grow are the drivers for Collagen Market.
Collagen Market Set to Reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2030 is expanding healthcare sector. The burgeoning healthcare business is a key factor contributing to the industry's upward trajectory.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SNS Insider, Collagen market’s growth is mainly propelled by the expansion of the healthcare sector, increasing popularity of the Nutritional products and Dietary supplements.
SNS Insider Research
The 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing remarkable growth, with a market size valued at USD 4.39 billion in 2022. SNS Insider’s forecast indicates that it is poised to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of about 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The rising use of collagen products in cosmetics as well as other sectors propel the market growth. Increasing investment by consumers in healthcare and well-being further contributes to this high demand. Various sectors, including food and beverage, biomedical materials and devices, cosmetics and wellness, and pharmaceuticals, primarily from North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific require collagen for various purposes which directly affected the demand for collagen positively. Collagen's various benefits, such as slowing the aging process, increasing bone density, skin hydration, wrinkle reduction, and muscle development, are influencing market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
Because collagen supplements can keep skin hydrated and prevent indications of aging, they have found extensive use in aesthetic operations, anti-aging therapies, and pharmaceuticals. Collagen is also essential for pharmaceutical applications, such as the creation of sponges and membranes for drug delivery systems. Importantly, these materials degrade naturally, making their disposal environmentally safe. Recent advancements in the healthcare industry have also boosted the effectiveness of collagen products.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
In 2022, the gelatin product type segment led the market with the highest revenue share. This is largely due to the significant demand for gelatin collagen from the food and beverage industry. The bovine segment dominated the source segment for collagen market in 2022, accounting for the highest revenue share. This is attributed to the higher availability of cattle and lower pricing compared to other sources. Growing consumer awareness of collagen's benefits is driving the growth of the cosmetics and personal care products segment.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The Asia Pacific region took the lead in the market in 2022, driven by rapid developments in key economies such as India and China. The well-established meat processing industry in these economies is expected to lead to increased captive consumption production levels. In Europe, stringent regulations established by the European Commission govern the collagen market. The use of high-quality collagen in the manufacturing of bone and tissue reconstruction patches is expected to fuel market growth. The North American market is expected to experience growth driven by various end-user industries, including healthcare, cosmetics, and food and beverage. The region is also influenced by the rising preference for health drinks among consumers.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• The growing consumption of collagen in various applications, coupled with increased demand in healthcare, cosmetics, and the food and beverage industries, is driving market growth. Manufacturers are investing in technologies and product development to meet consumer demands.
• The global collagen market is expanding as demand from developed economies increases due to changing consumer attitudes toward collagen derivative consumption.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• In November 2022, Nitta Gelatin India Limited announced the approval of a capacity expansion by 1000 Mt annually for manufacturing collagen peptides at the Gelatin Division.
• In March 2023, Rousselot, a health brand of Darling Ingredients, the world leader in collagen-oriented products, announced a study demonstrating that highly purified gelatin-based biomaterials can significantly enhance the reproducibility and reliability in in vitro 3D models, potentially reducing the need for preclinical animal trials.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
