David vs. Goliath: Small Businesses Smash Through Barriers to Outpace Giants in Data Evolution

Analytics Planning AI Expert, Principal of Collectiv, Reveals Tips That Catapult Enterprises in Data Evolution

5 Top Tips for Businesses to Navigate Today’s Evolving Data Landscape

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a surprising twist, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) are leading the revolution in adopting advanced data platforms, leaving their larger counterparts scrambling to catch up. It’s an urgent warning to big businesses to modernize, says Darren Goonawardana, Analytics Planning AI Expert, who encourages big businesses to rethink their sluggish data strategies. The movement underscores a significant shift in the deployment of innovative business solutions, particularly in the realms of data strategy, analytics, and generative AI.

“Smaller companies exhibit a remarkable agility in acknowledging the necessity for external support," says Goonawardana, Principal of Collectiv, a leading Power BI, data architecture, and AI consulting firm. "While larger enterprises are struggling to catch up, the pace of their adaptation is not on par with that of SMBs.”

Small organizations, with a revenue in the low to mid-million-dollar range, can now leverage the Microsoft Azure data stack and Microsoft Copilot to streamline processes. This eliminates the wait for complexity, breaking down barriers and allowing SMBs to enter the enterprise ring in terms of data modernization. Microsoft’s dominance in the space, with tightly integrated tools from back-end Azure to OpenAI, along with reasonable price points, is responsible for reducing the barriers to entry for small businesses.

“Size is no longer a limiting factor,” continues Goonawardana. “Small organizations with revenues ranging in the low to mid-million are now leveraging Microsoft’s dynamic duo, allowing them to smash through the traditional barriers of size in data modernization.”

SMBs' swift communication access to decision-makers also gives them a strong competitive edge. Larger enterprises, despite ample resources, often face hurdles to adapt, being forced to rely on internal ability and significant investments.

With Collectiv’s expertise in crafting superior data strategies tailored to specific business challenges, Goonawardana offers these five key business data recommendations:

1. Define Clear Goals: Align business objectives with data strategy.

2. Audit Your Data Infrastructure: Analyze and enhance your current data setup.

3. Forge Expert Collaborations: Tap into external expertise for seamless integration.

4. Prioritize Efficiency Over Mastery: Don't reinvent the wheel; lean on specialists for efficient solutions.

5. Keep Your Eye on the Strategic Vision: Craft a roadmap that aligns with your business goals and fill data gaps accordingly.

“The message is clear,” says Goonawardana. “The time for enterprises to modernize their data approach is now.”

About Collectiv

Collectiv is your go-to partner for exploring Azure, Fabric, Power BI, CoPilot, and the entire Microsoft Data Stack. We empower business decisions with Power BI analytics, data architecture, and AI implementation. At Collectiv, we go beyond consulting, aligning as strategic partners on our clients’ business intelligence and data maturity journeys. Recognized as the top-rated Power BI and Azure Consulting and Strategy Firm on G2, we pride ourselves on our business acumen, real-world experience, and deep technical expertise. Our team delivers expert-level guidance on Microsoft Azure data stack optimization and AI implementation, with an experienced specialization in planning and forecasting. We believe in actualizing ambitious business goals and equipping organizations with the tools and strategies they need for success.

Learn more: https://gocollectiv.com/

