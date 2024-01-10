PM urges the railway sector to enhance the effective utilisation of its resources

VIETNAM, January 10 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) to optimise the utilisation of existing assets, finances and human resources to more effectively meet the evolving requirements of the railway industry.

He made the remarks at the conference on the railway sector’s plan for 2024, which was held on Tuesday.

In 2023, the railway sector transported 6.1 million passengers and 4.6 million tonnes of goods. The total revenue from production and business activities of the VNR reached over VNĐ8.5 trillion (US$348 million), achieving 101.7 per cent of the annual plan. Post-tax profit was VNĐ94.8 billion ($3.8 million).

In 2024, the VNR strives to maintain growth momentum.

Speaking at the conference, PM Chính emphasised that the railway sector needed to develop to a higher level to contribute to improving the overall efficiency of transportation.

He pointed out some existing limitations and challenges, such as the cumbersome administrative machinery, the low level of mechanisation, the limited application of science and technology, outdated infrastructure and the limited budgetary funds for the development of railway infrastructure.

The Prime Minister asked the VNR to apply modern management methods and restructure to use the existing assets and finances of the sector more efficiently.

There should be a rearrangement and restructuring of the management apparatus, personnel, and labour force toward higher efficiency. The sector should continue to renew old growth drivers and implement digital transformation in the railway industry, he said.

In particular, to have resources for the development of the railway industry, PM Chính said institutions and policies must be perfected to mobilise resources suitable for the country's requirements and in line with the trends and technologies of the era.

The Prime Minister instructed the VNR to implement the approved development strategy, production and business plan, and investment development plan for the 2021-2025 period. The implementation of the restructuring scheme for the VNR needed to be carried out by the end of 2025.

The Government head also asked the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises to handle major difficulties and challenges in the VNR’s activities.

PM Chính stressed the need to improve the restructuring scheme for the sector until 2025.

Regarding the VNR’s proposals on the exploitation of commercially advantageous railway stations, resolution of issues related to preferential land use policies for railways, land procedures, and land use tax exemptions, the Prime Minister instructed the relevant ministries to coordinate with localities and the VNR to review and resolve them within their jurisdiction.

Earlier on the same day, PM Chính visited the Hà Nội railway station and the high-quality Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng passenger train.

Inspecting the automated ticketing system, he asked the VNR to continue enhancing digital transformation, designing intelligent tools, ensuring transparency and creating the most convenient transactions, reservations and seat changes for the public.

He urged railway personnel to work truly professionally. He emphasised that train operators must ensure absolute safety for passengers while keeping a good service attitude towards customers. He also expressed joy that many people still prefer using trains as a means of transportation and are satisfied with the service quality of the railway industry. — VNS