Visit the Museum of the Eye®

The Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye® is located on the ground floor of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, situated in the easily accessible Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood.

You can find us on the corner of Beach Street and Hyde Street, across from the cable car turnaround.



Hours



Monday: closed

Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Hours

The museum is closed on the 4th of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day annually.

The museum will be open on Christmas Eve from 11:00am - 4:30pm.

The museum will be open on New Year's Eve from 11:00am - 2:00pm. At 2:00pm, the museum will close for a private New Year's Eve event. Learn more about our special events here.

The museum is closed from January 1 through January 9, 2024 for a staff winter break. The museum will reopen on Wednesday, January 10.

Admission

The museum and its public events are free to the public.



Address

Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye®

American Academy of Ophthalmology

645 Beach Street

San Francisco, CA 94109

Directions

You can access us by public transit, cable car, car, bike and by foot.

511.org is a useful phone and web resource for current Bay Area traffic, transit, rideshare, and bicycling information, including planning a trip by public transit. From within the Bay Area, call 511, and from outside the Bay Area, call 888-500-INFO (888-500-4636).

Parking

Hyde Street Parking Garage is located directly next door to the museum at 655 Beach St, San Francisco, CA 94109. There are parking meters lining the surrounding streets. A pickup and drop off space is located outside our front door on Beach Street.



Accessibility

The Museum of the Eye® is committed to ensuring that our site and public events are accessible by all individuals.

Our entrance and galleries are ADA compliant.

Note we do not have a public restroom. Free public restrooms are available around the corner, two blocks west on Beach Street at the Maritime Museum.

Accessibility Options for Low Vision and Blindness:

We strive to ensure that the museum is accessible for those with visual impairments. Ask the front desk if you would like to make use of our low vision apps, magnifying glasses, or large font museum text.

COVID-19 Guidelines

We are operating in accordance with City of San Francisco COVID-19 public health recommendations.