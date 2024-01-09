Automatic Gate Opening System Market is growing at a 7.6% CAGR to Gain valuation of US$ 6.88 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rising Integration of AI and RFID in Automatic Gate Opening Systems Improving Their Operation

Rockville , Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its newly published research report, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global automatic gate opening system market is estimated at US$ 3.31 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of automatic gate-opening systems are forecasted to rise at 7.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



Installation of automatic gate-opening systems minimizes the requirements for security officers, who are generally stationed at entry to safeguard the premises. These entry systems are available with the features to send notifications on cellphones, laptops, or tablets to get access for entry of respective visitors into buildings.

Technological advancements along with the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance security standards are predicted to generate demand for automatic gate-opening systems. Advancements in voice recognition, face identification, remote control, fingerprint identification, and iris scan technologies are forecasted to stimulate the adoption of automatic gate-opening systems across geographies.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 6.88 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global automatic gate opening system market is pegged at US$ 3.31 billion in 2024.

Global demand for automatic gate-opening systems is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 6.88 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of automatic gate-opening systems are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is projected to contribute 33.7% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Demand for automatic gate opening systems in the United States is projected to advance at 6.6% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 1.38 billion by 2034-end.

Automatic sliding gates are forecasted to account for 25.2% share of global market revenue by 2034.

“Increased demand for automatic gate opening systems is attributed to their benefits, including minimized physical efforts, improved security and safety, and convenience in entering and leaving premises,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Need for Advanced Protection of Infrastructure in East Asia

Increased demand for automatic gate-opening systems in East Asia is owing to growing need for more advanced protection and security of infrastructure. In addition, rising demand for automation and rapid economic development is predicted to contribute to the growing adoption of smart houses, subsequently leading to increasing adoption of automatic gate opening systems.

Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of automatic gate opening systems are

The Chamberlain Group,

Aleko Products,

CAME BPT UK,

Roteco SRL,

Nice S.p.A.,

King Gates SRL,

Macs Automated Bollards Systems,

RIB s.r.l.,

PILOMART s.r.l.,

FAAC Group,

Dtec Entrematic,

Ken Wan,

CASIT s.n.c. di C. C. Ramella & C,

PROTECO s.r.l.

Country-wise Insights

What are Automatic Gate Opening System Suppliers Striving for in the United States?

“Focus on Development of Innovative Gates by Prominent Market Players”

By the end of 2034, it is predicted that the United States will own 72.5% of the North American market share. The creation of novel and inventive items for automatic gate-opening systems is credited with creating growth prospects in the industry. Furthermore, the anticipated existence of certain notable entities in the United States is expected to enhance the sources of income generated there.

Why are Providers of Automatic Gate Opening Systems Drawn to China?

“Increasing Investments by Businesses and Homeowners in Automated Gate Systems”

By 2034, China is expected to control 60.1% of the East Asian market. It is anticipated that homeowners will be more inclined to invest in automatic gate-opening systems for better security as a result of the majority of China's middle-class citizens having more disposable income. The demand for more sophisticated security solutions is expected to increase with growing modernization and property enhancement, which will result in the widespread use of automatic gate-opening systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automatic gate opening system market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on the type of gate (automatic swinging gates, automatic sliding gates, automatic shutter systems, automatic barriers, automatic overhead gates, automatic boom barriers, automatic bollards), source of power (primary [AC], secondary [battery]), component (access control systems [keypad systems, remote control, voice recognition, face identification, iris scanners, telephone access, others], motors [liner motors, articulated motors, hydraulic motors, underground motors], others), and end use (residential, transportation hubs, military, industries, retail), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

