Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter ended November 26, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EST today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/on4ziexw at 5:00 p.m. EST today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $11,639,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter ended November 26, 2023 compared to $13,867,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter ended November 27, 2022 and $12,481,000 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter ended August 27, 2023. Park’s net sales for the nine months ended November 26, 2023 were $39,671,000 compared to $40,525,000 for the nine months ended November 27, 2022. Net earnings for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter were $1,203,000 compared to $2,230,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter and $1,746,000 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings were $4,803,000 for the current year’s first nine months compared to $6,025,000 for last year’s first nine months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter were $1,203,000 compared to $2,383,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter and $1,746,000 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings before special items for the nine months ended November 26, 2023 were $5,356,000 compared to $6,178,000 for last fiscal year’s first nine months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter was $1,808,000 compared to $3,321,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter and $2,669,000 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current year’s first nine months was $7,788,000 compared to $8,834,000 for last year’s first nine months.

During the 2024 fiscal year’s first nine months, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year second quarter. During the prior year, the Company recorded $153,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2023 fiscal year third quarter and first nine months.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.11 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter and $0.09 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.06 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.12 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter and $0.09 for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the 2024 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.29 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.26 for the 2024 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.30 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first nine months.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EST today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13743214.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EST today through 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/on4ziexw and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13743214.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments and charges for modification of previously granted stock options. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

                         
  13 Weeks Ended   39 Weeks Ended
             
  November 26,
2023		     November 27,
2022		     August 27,
2023		   November 26,
2023		     November 27,
2022
Sales $ 11,639     $ 13,867       $ 12,481   $ 39,671       $ 40,525  
                         
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,203     $ 2,383       $ 1,746   $ 5,356       $ 6,178  
Special Items, Net of Tax:                        
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   -       -         -     (424 )       -  
Stock Option Modification   -       -         -     (81 )       -  
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   -       -         -     (48 )       -  
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -       (153 )       -     -         (153 )
                         
Net Earnings $ 1,203     $ 2,230       $ 1,746   $ 4,803       $ 6,025  
                         
Basic Earnings per Share:                        
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.06     $ 0.12       $ 0.09   $ 0.26       $ 0.30  
Special Items:                        
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   -       -         -     (0.02 )       -  
Stock Option Modification   -       -         -     -         -  
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   -       -         -     -         -  
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -       (0.01 )       -     -         (0.01 )
                         
Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.06     $ 0.11       $ 0.09   $ 0.24       $ 0.29  
                         
                         
                         
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.06     $ 0.12       $ 0.09   $ 0.26       $ 0.30  
Special Items:                        
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   -       -         -     (0.02 )       -  
Stock Option Modification   -       -         -     -         -  
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   -       -         -     -         -  
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -       (0.01 )       -     -         (0.01 )
                         
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.06     $ 0.11       $ 0.09   $ 0.24       $ 0.29  
                         
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                        
Basic   20,250       20,471         20,256     20,323         20,463  
Diluted   20,355       20,510         20,338     20,406         20,506  
                         
1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
                                         

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

       
  November 26,
2023		   February 26,
2023
Assets (unaudited)    
Current Assets      
Cash and Marketable Securities $ 73,989   $ 105,440
Accounts Receivable, Net   9,897     9,989
Inventories   7,421     6,768
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   2,463     2,844
Total Current Assets   93,770     125,041
       
Fixed Assets, Net   23,747     24,251
Operating Right-of-use Assets   109     150
Other Assets   9,881     9,891
Total Assets $ 127,507   $ 159,333
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts Payable $ 1,110   $ 4,545
Accrued Liabilities   1,587     1,346
Dividend Payable   -     20,471
Operating Lease Liability   53     53
Income Taxes Payable   3,679     2,171
Total Current Liabilities   6,429     28,586
       
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   94     129
Non-current Income Taxes Payable   5,259     10,938
Deferred Income Taxes   1,897     1,995
Other Liabilities   1,843     1,751
Total Liabilities   15,522     43,399
       
Shareholders’ Equity   111,985     115,934
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 127,507   $ 159,333
       
Additional information      
Equity per Share $ 5.53   $ 5.66
       

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

                           
  13 Weeks Ended     39 Weeks Ended
                           
  November 26,
2023		     November 27,
2022		     August 27,
2023		     November 26,
2023		     November 27,
2022
                           
Net Sales $ 11,639       $ 13,867       $ 12,481       $ 39,671       $ 40,525  
                           
Cost of Sales   8,470         9,423         8,402         27,590         27,903  
                           
Gross Profit   3,169         4,444         4,079         12,081         12,622  
% of net sales   27.2 %       32.0 %       32.7 %       30.5 %       31.1 %
                           
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   1,804         1,523         1,853         6,272         4,888  
% of net sales   15.5 %       11.0 %       14.8 %       15.8 %       12.1 %
                           
Earnings from Operations   1,365         2,921         2,226         5,809         7,734  
                           
Interest and Other Income:                          
Interest Income   261         299         139         724         653  
                           
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes   1,626         3,220         2,365         6,533         8,387  
                           
Income Tax Provision   423         990         619         1,730         2,362  
                                               
Net Earnings $ 1,203       $ 2,230       $ 1,746       $ 4,803       $ 6,025  
% of net sales   10.3 %       16.1 %       14.0 %       12.1 %       14.9 %
                           

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

               
  13 Weeks Ended
November 26, 2023		     13 Weeks Ended
November 27, 2022		     13 Weeks Ended
August 27, 2023
  GAAP   Special
Items		   Before
Special
Items		     GAAP   Special
Items		   Before
Special
Items		     GAAP   Special
Items		   Before
Special
Items
                                       
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 1,804     $ -     $ 1,804       $ 1,523     $ -     $ 1,523       $ 1,853     $ -   $ 1,853  
% of net sales   15.5 %         15.5 %       11.0 %         11.0 %       14.8 %         14.8 %
                                       
Earnings from Operations   1,365       -       1,365         2,921       -       2,921         2,226       -     2,226  
% of net sales   11.7 %         11.7 %       21.1 %         21.1 %       17.8 %         17.8 %
                                       
Interest Income   261       -       261         299       -       299         139       -     139  
% of net sales   2.2 %         2.2 %       2.2 %         2.2 %       1.1 %         1.1 %
                                       
Earnings before Income Taxes   1,626       -       1,626         3,220       -       3,220         2,365       -     2,365  
% of net sales   14.0 %         14.0 %       23.2 %         23.2 %       18.9 %         18.9 %
                                       
Income Tax Provision   423       -       423         990       (153 )     837         619       -     619  
Effective Tax Rate   26.0 %         26.0 %       30.7 %         26.0 %       26.2 %         26.2 %
                                       
Net Earnings   1,203       -       1,203         2,230       153       2,383         1,746       -     1,746  
% of net sales   10.3 %         10.3 %       16.1 %         17.2 %       14.0 %         14.0 %
                                       
                                       
Net Earnings Before Special Items         1,203                 2,383                 1,746  
Addback non-cash expenses:                                      
Income Tax Provision           423                 837                 619  
Interest Income           (261 )               (299 )               (139 )
Depreciation           340                 305                 339  
Stock Option Expense           103                 95                 104  
Adjusted EBITDA           1,808                 3,321                 2,669  
                                       

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):

                         
  39 Weeks Ended
November 26, 2023		     39 Weeks Ended
November 27, 2022
  GAAP   Special
Items		   Before
Special
Items		     GAAP   Special
Items		   Before
Special
Items
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 6,272     $ (679 )   $ 5,593       $ 4,888     $ -     $ 4,888  
% of net sales   15.8 %         14.1 %       12.1 %         12.1 %
                         
Earnings from Operations   5,809       679       6,488         7,734       -       7,734  
% of net sales   14.6 %         16.4 %       19.1 %         19.1 %
                         
Interest Income   724       65       789         653       -       653  
% of net sales   1.8 %         2.0 %       1.6 %         1.6 %
                         
Earnings before Income Taxes   6,533       744       7,277         8,387       -       8,387  
% of net sales   16.5 %         18.3 %       20.7 %         20.7 %
                         
Income Tax Provision   1,730       191       1,921         2,362       (153 )     2,209  
Effective Tax Rate   26.5 %         26.4 %       28.2 %         26.3 %
                         
Net Earnings   4,803       553       5,356         6,025       153       6,178  
% of net sales   12.1 %         13.5 %       14.9 %         15.2 %
                         
                         
Net Earnings Before Special Items         5,356                 6,178  
Addback non-cash expenses:                        
Income Tax Provision           1,921                 2,209  
Interest Income           (789 )               (653 )
Depreciation           984                 826  
Stock Option Expense           316                 274  
Adjusted EBITDA           7,788                 8,834  

 

Contact:  Donna D’Amico-Annitto 486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
  Newton, Kansas 67114
  (316) 283-6500


 


