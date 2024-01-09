1Konto Unveils Enhanced Liquidity in Major Fiat Currencies Through 1KPrime Expansion

Our enhanced market access empowers clients to venture into new territories like the Euro Zone, Great Britain and beyond with unparalleled ease.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- 1Konto proudly announces significant enhancements to its flagship platform, 1KPrime. The upgraded 1KPrime platform elevates liquidity to USD levels for major fiat currencies and digital assets, including pairing with stablecoins USDC, USDT and top cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH. This development positions 1KPrime at the forefront of financial trading services, providing a sophisticated platform for institutional on-ramps, deep liquidity and efficient global settlements.



Edwin Handschuh, co-founder and CEO of 1Konto, reflects on this milestone, stating: "We're not just expanding our services; we're reshaping the landscape of international settlements. Our enhanced market access empowers clients to venture into new territories like the Euro Zone, Great Britain and beyond with unparalleled ease. This is more than liquidity; it's a doorway to global opportunities and diversified revenue streams."

1KPrime's role extends beyond liquidity provision, positioning itself as a comprehensive partner for entities engaged in multi-currency transactions. The platform facilitates connection with core digital asset use cases, offering a unique blend of services tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

Talha Chaudhry, Head of Trading at 1Konto, emphasized the strategic advantages for U.S. firms: "We're breaking down international barriers, offering companies a gateway to the global stage with competitive pricing and efficient settlement processes. Our focus is on harnessing macroeconomic benefits and capitalizing on worldwide opportunities."

In anticipation of the upcoming bull market, 1KPrime's platform provides strategic advantages for client outreach and 24/7 market engagement through OTC, Web App and API channels.

Key Features and Benefits:

Access to major global currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, MXN, NZD, SEK and ZAR, catering to a diverse global client base. Integrated Trading Services: A one-stop solution combining liquidity, multi-asset settlement and institutional access.

A one-stop solution combining liquidity, multi-asset settlement and institutional access. Global Expansion Opportunities: Empowers domestic and international firms to penetrate new markets, fostering growth and revenue diversification.

Empowers domestic and international firms to penetrate new markets, fostering growth and revenue diversification. Enhanced Risk Management: Streamlined operations and foreign currency hedging to improve risk management and client service.

Streamlined operations and foreign currency hedging to improve risk management and client service. Corporate Treasury Advantages: Enables corporate treasuries to manage foreign currency conversions more efficiently than traditional banking institutions.



1KPrime remains committed to empowering financial entities to confidently navigate the global markets. These platform enhancements underscore 1KPrime's dedication to innovation and client-focused solutions in the dynamic world of digital and fiat trading.

About 1KPrime:

1KPrime, a key service of 1Konto, is a premier provider of digital and fiat liquidity. It offers seamless global market access focusing on deep liquidity and comprehensive market coverage. Catering to a diverse clientele, including banks, custodians, broker-dealers, OTC desks, funds, family offices, payment service providers, and corporates, 1KPrime optimizes trading operations and market engagement.

About 1Konto

1Konto is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers advanced trading technology and liquidity solutions to its clients. The company is committed to providing its clients with the best possible service, competitive pricing and a white-glove experience.

For more information on 1Konto's OTC desk and other services, please visit www.1konto.com or email curtis.crispin@1konto.com.

