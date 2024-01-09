Maine Agricultural Trades Show Announces Noontime Start Wednesday Due to Weather Conditions

MAINE, January 9 - Back to current news.

January 9, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

The Maine Agricultural Trades Show, organized by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), will experience a delayed start on Wednesday, January 10, due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions. The event will now open at Noon. The decision to postpone the scheduled events is a precautionary measure in light of expected high winds, heavy snowfall, and rain, which present significant safety concerns for attendees, exhibitors, and staff.

The Maine Agricultural Trades Show, organized by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), will experience a delayed start on Wednesday, January 10, due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions. The event will now open at Noon. The decision to postpone the scheduled events is a precautionary measure in light of expected high winds, heavy snowfall, and rain, which present significant safety concerns for attendees, exhibitors, and staff.

The decision to delay Wednesday's events comes in light of the following weather advisories.:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

High Wind Watch

Winter Storm Watch

Flood Watch

Current weather forecasts predict snow and rain expected to begin Tuesday evening, potentially becoming heavy after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation, high winds, and rising temperatures raise safety concerns for those traveling to and from the event. Wednesday's weather forecast includes rain throughout the day and very windy conditions. Highs are expected to reach the upper 40s, with southeast winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. As the day progresses, winds are forecasted to decrease but remain at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

DACF's top priority is the safety of our exhibitors, attendees, and staff. The Maine Agricultural Trades Show will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, January 11, weather permitting.

For updates and further information, please visit the Agricultural Trades Show website.