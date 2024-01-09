Cloudbeds Celebrates Sixth Year as Winning Technology Partner in 2024 HotelTechAwards

San Diego, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Cloudbeds has been recognized as one of the industry’s top technology providers by Hotel Tech Report, solidifying its legacy as a leading platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses worldwide. The 2024 HotelTechAwards honors Cloudbeds with 5 total awards: Best Hotel Management Software , Property Management System Finalist , Channel Manager Finalist , Top 10 People’s Choice, and Overall 10 Best Places to Work.

Each year, 2.5 million hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed technology purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

As a six-time winner, Cloudbeds has set itself apart with the trust and satisfaction it has earned as one of the most-reviewed and highest-rated vendors on Hotel Tech Report, garnering thousands of reviews from customers worldwide.

“We have a team that is obsessed with doing everything we can to serve our customers, and this is the proof,” said Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudbeds. “The wealth of positive reviews year after year stands as a testament to the impact of our platform in helping hoteliers drive business success.”

In the ever-evolving landscape of hospitality technology, Cloudbeds remains at the forefront, innovating to meet the diverse needs of its global customer base. In 2023, Cloudbeds expanded its platform by launching Whistle for Cloudbeds worldwide and Cloudbeds Payments to more than 36 countries, as well as adding 62 new channels and marketplace partners to its ecosystem.

