Reline America Expands Business Development Team with Experienced Industry Professionals

l to r: Sean Kosier, Andrew Lewis, Bridget Ball, Jerry Gordon, Tom Schmandt and Tim Cook

Leading provider of UV-GRP trenchless technology solutions announces the expansion of their business development team with 3 highly experienced industry pros

Their extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and provide innovative solutions to our installers, asset owners and the engineering community.” — Tim Cook, VP and General Manager, Reline America

SALTVILLE, VA, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saltville, VA Jan 2023 -- Reline America, a leading provider of trenchless technology solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of their business development team with the addition of three highly experienced professionals. Tom Schmandt, Sean Kosier, and Jerry Gordon have joined the team to cover the Western US, Northeast, and Southeast regions respectively. Led by Andrew "Drew" Lewis, Sr. Business Development Manager and Bridget Ball, Director of Operations, this seasoned team with their collective extensive backgrounds in sales, management, and customer service, are poised to drive growth and continued success for Reline America.

Tom Schmandt brings over 20 years of experience in the trenchless technology industry to his role as the Western Regional Sales Manager. He has a proven track record of building strong relationships with clients and driving sales growth. Schmandt's expertise in the industry will be a valuable asset to Reline America as they continue to expand their presence in the region.

Sean Kosier, the new Northeast Regional Sales Manager, has over 15 years of experience in the construction equipment and sewer industries. With a background in account management, sales, and customer service, Kosier is well-equipped to understand the needs of Reline America's clients in the Northeast region. His knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in driving business growth in this key market.

Jerry Gordon, the Southeast Regional Sales Manager, is a veteran of the trenchless technologies, protective coatings, specialty chemicals and the industrial gases market sectors. Gordon has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the Southeast market. His expertise will be crucial in expanding Reline America's presence and driving success in the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom, Sean, and Jerry to our business development team," said Tim Cook, VP and General Manager of Reline America. "Their extensive experience and expertise in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and provide innovative solutions to our installers, asset owners and the engineering community. We are confident that they will play a key role in driving our business forward and we look forward to their contributions."

With the addition of these three highly qualified professionals to the business development team, Reline America is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the trenchless technology industry. Those who will be attending the upcoming WWETT Show in Indianapolis IN (Jan 24-27, 2024) are encouraged to stop by Booth #4142 to meet the new team and see all of the new exciting developments at Reline America that include a brand new website, new logo and branding as well as technology advancements in the field of UV-GRP pipeline rehabilitation.

Why Get to Know Reline America