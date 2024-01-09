Service Experts Names Cary Reed Chief Operating Officer

Richardson, Texas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts has named Cary Reed as Chief Operating Officer. Reed joined Service Experts in 2012, and has served in a number of leadership roles, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager, in which he oversaw all areas of the company’s core business strategy and execution.

“Since joining Service Experts in 2012, Cary has been a powerful influence within the business, helping us become the lead provider of HVAC and plumbing repair in the US by nurturing customer relationships and making every home a haven of comfort, well-being, and energy efficiency,” said Rob Comstock, Chief Executive Officer of Service Experts. “In addition to Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cary has also served as Vice President of Sales, Regional Director, General Manager, Regional Sales Manager, and Area Sales Manager.”

‌

‌Cary was recruited to join Service Experts by a former colleague and friend, Robert Landry, and harbors a love for the team and their commitment to taking care of each other and the customer every day. Prior to joining Service Experts, he held numerous sales leadership roles, including Regional Vice President at Alamo Rent-A-Car, and actually began his professional career in 1988 selling books.

‌In his spare time, Cary serves as a Board Member for the nationally acclaimed Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps, and has been active in drum corps since 1981.

“As we continue in our quest to make the home of the future a reality, I firmly believe that Cary’s leadership as COO will be pivotal to ensuring we equip customers' homes with a full suite of home comfort products and services, and to delivering a level of customer satisfaction unrivaled in the industry,” added Comstock.



ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

# # #

Attachment

Lisa Lange Service Experts 214-587-1615 lisa.lange@serviceexperts.com