Justice Department, AmeriCorps Partner to Support Juvenile-Justice Impacted Youth Reentering Their Communities

This partnership will provide service opportunities for youth impacted by the juvenile justice system

Washington, DC, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps announced that it is receiving a $2.5 million grant from Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to fund service activities for second-chance youth. Working together, AmeriCorps and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are addressing challenges that youth experience upon returning to their communities from juvenile residential or correctional facilities.

“I am thrilled to partner with the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to ensure all youth have a fair and just opportunity to serve and be served,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “This partnership will provide us with opportunities to connect with young people who risk falling through the cracks of our society, to welcome more people into AmeriCorps from different backgrounds and to bolster organizations with resources and know how to support second-chance youth.”

Nearly 25,000 youth in the U.S. are held in residential placement. When they return to their families and communities, they often face barriers such as limited education and employment opportunities, which can heighten the risk for recidivism. AmeriCorps and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention work together to enhance the welfare of our nation’s youth, broaden their opportunities and equip them with the tools needed to transition successfully back to their communities.

“The partnership between the Justice Department and AmeriCorps is rooted in the belief that together we will positively impact the lives of justice-involved youth by offering support, guidance and resources to help these young people overcome obstacles and successfully contribute to their communities,” said Amy L. Solomon, Assistant Attorney General, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, will use the funding to provide grants to community-based programs that will enhance and expand reentry services for youth, which includes engaging those youth as AmeriCorps members.

“We are proud to partner with AmeriCorps to expand services to justice-involved youth and engage them so they can make a real difference in their communities,” said Liz Ryan, Administrator, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. “This partnership will not only improve outcomes for youth but will improve public safety.”

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/Serve.

Attachment

National Service Press Office AmeriCorps (202) 766-2848 pressoffice@cns.gov