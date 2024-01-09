Chertoff Group Announces Promotions and New Transportation & Innovation Practice

Washington, D.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chertoff Group, a security and growth advisory firm, today announced the appointment of principal Aaron Roth to head its Federal Strategy & Security practice, the promotion of Ben Joelson to principal to lead its Security Risk & Resilience practice and the creation of a new practice area, Transportation & Innovation, to be led by principal Lee Kair.

The firm’s Federal Strategy & Security practice helps companies identify and mitigate risk, coordinate and plan business operations and understand and navigate growth and capture.

The firm’s Security Risk & Resilience practice provides expert advice and counsel to leading global organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, in managing complex threats and risks, operating in high risk environments and maintaining business continuity.

The firm’s Transportation & Innovation practice area will build on its existing transportation security and national level remote screening for checkpoint and checked baggage Computed Tomography (CT). The Chertoff Group has two patents granted in this area, with several others in provisional status. The GigaplexTM program was developed, in part, through a DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant and integrated into current remote screening solutions. Since joining in 2018, Kair has spearheaded the Firm’s transportation security initiatives, including the development of proprietary screening solutions.

Chertoff Group Co-Founder and CEO Chad Sweet said, “Congratulations to Lee, Ben and Aaron. They are all leading important growth initiatives for the firm. We view Gigaplex and our other screening solutions to have unique potential to transform aviation security. Aaron and Ben are experts in their respective fields and continue to guide our clients through some of their most complex challenges.”

The Chertoff Group announced additional promotions, including Lisa Gaisford to Managing Director of Federal Strategy; George Fields to Senior Associate of Security Risk & Resilience; Jack Stucky to Senior Associate of Chertoff Capital; and Nick Laco to Senior Analyst of Chertoff Capital.

“As we start a new year, we are grateful for all of our talented team members and we congratulate those who earned promotions for their work last year,” said Michael Chertoff, executive chairman and co-founder.

