Việt Nam-Bangladesh friendship to brings practical benefits: Bangladeshi PM

VIETNAM, January 9 -

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Bangladesh friendship, which went through many ups and downs of the history, will continue to be strengthened, bringing many practical benefits to both countries' people, said Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

PM Hasina made the statement during a meeting on Tuesday with Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, who came to congratulate her over the success of the 12th General Election, and the victory of the Awami League (AL) party led by PM Sheikh Hasina.

Ambassador Cường expressed his belief that under the leadership of PM Hasina, the Government of Bangladesh will continue to obtain many great achievements in socio-economic development, ensuring a prosperous and happy life for the people.

The diplomat highlighted that the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have been developed fruitfully, especially in economics and trade.

He hoped that PM Hasina will support and create favourable conditions for opening a direct air route between the two countries, thus creating new motivations for the bilateral cooperative relations, and contributing to expanding trade and tourism connection and people-to-people exchange in the coming time. — VNS