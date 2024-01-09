Governor Josh Shapiro Announces Excelitas Technologies Corp. is Relocating its Headquarters to Pennsylvania, Will Create At Least 250 Jobs in Pittsburgh

Leading photonics technology company is moving its headquarters from Massachusetts to Pittsburgh’s Strip District Neighborhood and plans to be open by early summer.

The Shapiro Administration won this project over Ohio and is aggressively competing with other states and countries to attract more businesses to the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Excelitas Technologies Corp., a leader in photonics technology, has chosen Pennsylvania as the new home of its headquarters and has committed to creating at least 250 jobs in Pittsburgh over the next four years.

Currently located in Waltham, Massachusetts, Excelitas has committed to a 12-year lease for 46,000-50,000-square-feet of space at 2545 Railroad Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District neighborhood. The company will invest $2.3 million and will also retain at least 20 existing jobs statewide. Throughout the fourth quarter of 2023, Governor Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger directly engaged Excelitas senior leadership and successfully sold them on the prospect of moving their headquarters and operation to Pittsburgh.

Since January 2023, Governor Shapiro has announced more than $1.2 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

“For the past year, I’ve been telling the world that Pennsylvania is open for business ― and Excelitas clearly agrees,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We are competitive as hell, and today’s announcement that Excelitas chose Pennsylvania over Ohio is a huge win for Pittsburgh and our entire Commonwealth. Excelitas is a leading player in a growing field and their presence in Pittsburgh will not only create jobs and real opportunity for Pennsylvanians, but it sends a clear signal that Western Pennsylvania is a national hub for life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and more. I look forward to welcoming the Excelitas team to Pittsburgh and helping them succeed here in Pennsylvania.”

Excelitas received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2.3 million Pennsylvania First grant and will be encouraged to apply for Research and Development (R&D) tax credits as well.

“Pennsylvania will be a leader in innovation, job creation and economic development, and having Excelitas move their headquarters here checks all of those boxes,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “I’m thrilled that the Shapiro Administration could help bring an innovative, advanced technology company like Excelitas to the Commonwealth.”

Excelitas is a photonics technology leader focused on delivering innovative, high-performance, market-driven solutions to meet the technology needs of its expansive customer base serving the life sciences, microelectronics, automation, aerospace and defense end markets. The company has an existing location in the Commonwealth in Exton, Chester County. The Excelitas team consists of more than 8,000 professionals working across 33 locations in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve customers worldwide.

“Excelitas is a leading photonics technology business with a strong global footprint, and we are proud to call Pittsburgh and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania home,” said Ron Keating, Excelitas Technologies CEO. “Pittsburgh and the Western Pennsylvania region have developed a significant high-technology presence, combined with a strong work ethic and an engaged state and local leadership who understand the value of job creation. These factors provided attractive competitive differentiators when we undertook our site selection process. We would like to thank Governor Shapiro and his Administration for their strong and compelling support.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Excelitas Technologies’ global headquarters to the Pittsburgh region. Excelitas will advance customized photonics solutions for global markets from their new home in the Strip District, one of our region’s most well-known and vibrant centers of tech and innovation,” said Allegheny Conference on Community Development CEO Stefani Pashman. “In addition to recognizing Governor Shapiro for his bullish approach to creating an investment-winning environment in Pennsylvania, I want to thank Excelitas CEO Ron Keating for casting his vote for Pittsburgh – first with Evoqua and now with Excelitas – as a region with everything to support not only launching, but growing, innovative companies.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Excelitas, an innovative technology leader, to Allegheny County,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “We think they will be right at home with the other leading life science, space, and technology companies that headquartered in our region. Thank you to Governor Shapiro and his team for working so hard to make Pennsylvania open for business. We look forward to welcoming our new neighbors to Allegheny County and watching Excelitas grow in the years to come.”

“I want to thank Governor Shapiro and his team for their work bringing Excelitas to the Steel City,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. “Pittsburgh is quickly becoming the next great tech city, and we are excited that Excelitas has chosen Pittsburgh as the home of their new corporate headquarters. We look forward to working with you in partnership to provide new pipelines into family sustaining jobs in Pittsburgh, and more opportunities for our kids to imagine a better tomorrow.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

