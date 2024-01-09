BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Winter Consumer Summit

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that Greg Levin, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tom Houdek, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Consumer Summit on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8:30 am (Mountain). Additionally, BJ’s management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference, which will be held at The Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Avon, Colorado.



