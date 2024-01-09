Inferring the health of coral reefs on the Egyptian coast of the Gulf of Aqaba for three branching-coral species

Abstract

This investigation examined the vulnerability of three branching coral species (Acropora humilis, Pocillopora damicornis, and Stylophora pistillata) to environmental changes within the marine reserves of Taba, Nuweiba, and Dahab in the Gulf of Aqaba. Coral growth rates were assessed as a key indicator of coral reef vitality, reacting to shifting physicochemical parameters. A. humilis manifested the highest growth rate, followed by S. pistillata and P. damicornis. Site-specific data analysis found Dahab displayed the greatest coral proliferation, with Taba exhibiting the least. Accounting for seasonal changes, spring showed maximal coral growth. Statistical analysis revealed a positive correlation between salinity and coral growth rate, contrasted by a negative correlation with variables such as pH, PO 4 -P, and silicate (SiO 4 -Si). This work underscores the significant influence of environmental factors on coral growth rates, and by extension, the health of coral reef ecosystems. These findings are integral to coral reef management, suggesting mitigation of adverse environmental factors could enhance these ecosystems’ resilience against climatic shifts and human-induced stressors. By combining species, site, seasonal, and physicochemical variations, this research underlines the importance of localized conservation strategies.

Highlights

Robust Reef Health : The paper’s findings reveal a remarkable resilience and overall good health of coral reefs in Egypt’s protected marine environments, even when compared to reefs in more polluted and anthropogenically impacted areas.

: The paper’s findings reveal a remarkable resilience and overall good health of coral reefs in Egypt’s protected marine environments, even when compared to reefs in more polluted and anthropogenically impacted areas. Effective Protection Measures : The study underscores the importance of the protective measures implemented in these marine preserves, indicating that they have played a crucial role in maintaining the health and status of the intricate and invaluable reef ecosystems.

: The study underscores the importance of the protective measures implemented in these marine preserves, indicating that they have played a crucial role in maintaining the health and status of the intricate and invaluable reef ecosystems. Catalyst for Further Research : The research outcomes provide a strong foundation for future studies aimed at identifying and implementing effective protective measures and adaptive management strategies for coral reefs in diverse ecosystems, with the goal of ensuring their long-term health and preservation.

: The research outcomes provide a strong foundation for future studies aimed at identifying and implementing effective protective measures and adaptive management strategies for coral reefs in diverse ecosystems, with the goal of ensuring their long-term health and preservation. Highlighting Environmental Challenges: The paper emphasizes the relative health of the studied coral reefs despite broader environmental challenges, shedding light on the potential success of conservation efforts within these specific marine regions.

Bashar M. A. E., El-Tabakh M. A. M., Salem E.-S. S., Abo-Taleb H. A., Shaban W. M., Zeina A. F., Abdel-Gaid S.-E., Alabssawy A. N., Farrag D. M. G., Attallah M. A. & Gabr M. K., 2023. Inferring the health of coral reefs on the Egyptian coast of the Gulf of Aqaba for three branching-coral species. Egyptian Journal of Basic and Applied Sciences 10(1): 861-874. Article.

