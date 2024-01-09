Segway is Making Your Home Work For You with New Technology Launches

The global brand expands home category assortment, showcasing new robotic lawn mower and portable power stations at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, the global leader in micromobility and robotics technology, is expanding its home technology assortment. Featuring smart devices as well as safe energy solutions, these new, innovative and high-tech products are designed for simplicity and convenience.

“We look forward to introducing consumers to our latest offerings at CES 2024,” said Wayde Zhao, President of Segway Inc. “With this technology, we’re able to offer better solutions from smarter robotics to cleaner energy. Segway wants to make your home work smarter, safer and simpler for you and we believe we’ve done just that.”

Yardwork Doesn’t Have to Be Hard Work

Sit back and relax! Segway’s all-new robotic mower – the Navimow i Series – makes one household chore a lot easier. The product provides a truly simple, intelligent, and efficient mowing experience, making it an easy choice for users who are seeking an upgrade from their traditional mower tools.

NAVIMOW i SERIES: The go-to choice for homeowners’ first robotic mower

Perimeter wire-free mowing experience for all

The innovative wire-free design, a hallmark of Segway's iconic robotic lawnmower, has made the initial Navimow H Series a favorite among consumers. Now available in 24 countries worldwide, the reddot award-winning product now stands as the pioneer wire-free robot lawnmower, boasting an impressive 30,000 user activations. Thanks to Segway’s innovative R&D capabilities, the company is now bringing the technology to the U.S. and global market with the Navimow i Series set to launch in early 2024.

Better precision with vision enhanced RTK positioning

A robotic mower is only its most efficient when the mower knows its position and where it should be going. The all-new Navimow i Series introduces Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS) 2.0 - which incorporates an innovative, self-engineered Real-time kinematic (RTK) system that delivers unmatched accuracy and stability in positioning. The whole series also comes with an integrated vision system for added positioning skills.

The built-in vision system helps visually map and analyze the mower’s surroundings. By deep fusion of the data acquired from the vision system and GNSS, the mower’s positioning skills are made more precise than ever before. Additionally, the combination helps the machine tackle different residence scenarios more easily. For larger yards with open spaces, the mower uses RTK positioning, but for yards dense with trees and bushes, the mower can intelligently switch to the vision system for better localization.

The vision system also enables the VisionFence feature, which provides outstanding obstacle avoidance capabilities that can tackle a variety of 20+ obstacles including trees, curbs, running children, and small animals.

Comprehensive smart features ensure flawless lawn maintenance

AI Assistant Mapping: Not only does the perimeter wire-free set up make the Navimow i Series super easy to program and maintain, the new model also levels up the installation efficiency with the industry’s only AI-powered assistant mapping feature. Users can choose to have the mower automatically detect the edge of their lawn and navigate itself to map the working area.

Not only does the perimeter wire-free set up make the Navimow i Series super easy to program and maintain, the new model also levels up the installation efficiency with the industry’s only AI-powered assistant mapping feature. Users can choose to have the mower automatically detect the edge of their lawn and navigate itself to map the working area. Hands-free Mowing: Through the app, users can set systematic cutting patterns, access a remote control, schedule mow times and zones, and activate edge cutting features.

Through the app, users can set systematic cutting patterns, access a remote control, schedule mow times and zones, and activate edge cutting features. Designed for the outdoors: The product boasts an IP66 waterproof rating, up to 30% slope climbing capability, and customized grass cutting height for U.S. customers. Optional accessories include specially designed garages and antenna extension kits to ensure durability, as well as a Navimow Access+ 4G module that allows users to check the machine status while away.

“We’re excited to bring the Navimow i Series to global consumers, especially users in the U.S.,” said George Ren, CEO of Segway Navimow. “We believe the convenience, intelligence, and smart features of the Navimow i Series will bring the mowing experience of the future a step closer to reality for consumers. We’re proud to be leading the way in speeding up smart transformation.”

A Better Way to Power

With years of experience in Battery Management Systems (BMS), Segway is addressing the need for safe and reliable power. The Segway Cube Series offers a new take on portable power station cubes. Take the Cube camping or power your home in a storm. As a convenient alternative solution to traditional generators, the Cube can easily be used to power whatever it is you need from your phone to your fridge. Given the module design, Cube 1000 (1kWh) and 2000 (2kWh) model units can be “stacked” to add battery capacity and enhance functionality up to 5kWh. The higher capacity Cube 3000 (3kWh) will launch in later 2024, featuring built-in wheels and handle for easy portability.

Safer and more durable LiFePO4 batteries support over 4000 cycles—equivalent to over ten years of normal usage with a daily charge-discharge cycle. Both units can charge 100% in under two hours, and the Cube even allows for both AC and solar charging with Segway Solar Panels. Using the Segway Smart App, you stay in control managing energy flow and monitoring power and work status in real-time.

The series also includes a lightweight all-in-one power bank, the Lumina 500 (600W). With super-fast recharge and a colorful, adjustable ambient light display, the Lumina 500 is ready for any adventure. Segway is offering exclusive sneak peeks and hands-on demos of their home technology assortment at CES 2024 (North Hall Booth #9827) from January 9th to January 12th. To learn more about the latest from Segway, visit the Segway newsroom. You can also follow along on social media using the hashtag #SegwayXCES2024.

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

