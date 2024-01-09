MDC alters winter trout stocking schedule for KC area lakes

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is altering the winter trout stocking schedule for lakes in the Kansas City area. Normally, the Kansas City area lakes get stocked with fish from MDC hatcheries in phases during the winter months ending in March. But this winter the schedule is altered due to drought conditions impacting water flow at some of the hatcheries and ongoing construction at others. The Kansas City area lakes will get the same number of fish as scheduled for the winter, but they will all be placed in the lakes over a period of weeks with three January stockings. The stocking dates will be announced on the Kansas City area fish stocking hotline after the fish are in the water.

MDC stocks trout in some spring fed streams in the Ozarks, including at trout parks. But cooler water temperatures and higher oxygen levels during winter enable Kansas City area lakes to also support trout. MDC stocks the trout during winter to provide anglers a close-to-home fishing opportunity. Most of the stockings are done in public lakes in partnership with county and city parks departments.

Kansas City area lakes that are stocked include:

Cleveland Lake in Belton.

Chaumiere Lake, Kansas City parks in the Northland.

Capitol Federal Sport Complex, two ponds in park in Liberty.

Jesse James Park Lake, Kearney.

Johnston Lake, Raymore.

Plover Lake and Coot Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area.

Honker Lake, youths only, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area.

Anglers may keep trout up to a limit of four if they have a Missouri trout permit. Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 need a valid fishing permit. Non-residents over 15 need a state fishing permit and a trout permit.

To check on whether the January trout stocking have occurred, call MDC’s fish stocking hotline at 816-525-0300, press 2 at the recorded prompt.

For more information on urban winter trout fishing throughout Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.