Bank of the Pacific Adds New Commercial Team in Lake Oswego, Oregon

ABERDEEN, Wash., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), is excited to announce its growing presence in the Portland market with a new commercial banking center in Lake Oswego. A new team of seven, led by Katherine Ledson and Jon Little, bring more than 125 years’ combined knowledge and experience in commercial banking, with an exceptionally broad and deep understanding of the Portland market and community. True to the mission and values of Bank of the Pacific, the team employs a high-touch, value-add service with their clients.



Katherine Ledson, SVP and Commercial Banking Team Leader, has 17 years’ banking experience and a proven track record for successfully building and leading a commercial team in the market. Additionally, Katherine is actively involved in the community, where she belongs to the Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition, the Association for Corporate Growth, and the University Club of Portland.

Jon Little, SVP and Commercial Real Estate Manager, has 18 years’ banking experience, all based in Portland and predominately in commercial real estate. Jon belongs to the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks, the Portland Chamber, and is on the Ambassador Board for the Friends of Children.

The team also consists of Anthony Tomashek, VP and Commercial Banking Officer, Callum Auer, VP and Commercial Banking Officer, Robyn Chan, Senior Credit Analyst, Tae Kim, Senior Credit Analyst, and Molly Schaefer, Senior Documentation Specialist.

“Our new Lake Oswego team provides opportunity for increased growth, portfolio diversification, and presence in the greater Portland market. We are excited to welcome our new teammates and celebrate this important milestone,” says Walker Evans, EVP and Chief Lending Officer.

Bank of the Pacific has been growing steadily with new branches recently opening in Olympia and Vancouver, WA.

Bank of the Pacific offers consumer banking products, residential mortgage origination and commercial banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. As of October 27, 2023, the company had total assets of $1.18 billion and operated seventeen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and Clatsop County, Oregon. The company also operates loan production offices in the communities of Bellingham and Burlington in Washington and Lake Oswego and Salem in Oregon. To learn more visit bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Contact:

Walker Evans, EVP, Chief Lending Officer

wevans@bankofthepacific.com, (360) 756-9179