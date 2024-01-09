AgencyBloc Unveils Life & Health Growth Enablement Solution Suite

The new Plus Suite enhances growth capabilities for insurance distribution partners.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , provider of growth-focused insurtech solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, unveils its latest innovation — the Plus Suite.



This groundbreaking launch continues the transformation AgencyBloc has undergone to provide a comprehensive platform featuring a suite of growth enablement solutions that extends beyond agency management. The Plus Suite ushers in a new era of innovative features and enhancements, reshaping the landscape of agency management, commissions, and quoting into a seamlessly integrated growth enablement experience.

Traditional agency management systems (AMS) typically lack many modern communication and compliance capabilities, such as voice over internet protocol (VoIP), texting, video conferencing, and automated compliance management. AgencyBloc’s Plus Suite seamlessly delivers these modern features while enabling growth for all distribution partners including insurance marketing organizations (IMOs), field marketing organizations (FMOs), general agencies (GAs), retail agents, and carriers.

AgencyBloc’s Plus Suite solutions include:

AMS+ - a scalable, insurance-specific management system that helps large independent insurance agencies, IMOs, FMOs, and GAs ensure compliance and accelerate growth.

- a scalable, insurance-specific management system that helps large independent insurance agencies, IMOs, FMOs, and GAs ensure compliance and accelerate growth. Commissions+ - powerfully links agents, policies, and commissions data together to drastically reduce time spent processing, quickly identify missed commissions from carriers, pay producers accurately, and effectively analyze data.

- powerfully links agents, policies, and commissions data together to drastically reduce time spent processing, quickly identify missed commissions from carriers, pay producers accurately, and effectively analyze data. Quote+ - bridges the gap between carriers and brokers by providing brokers the ability to compare carrier quotes in one central place for all types of small group health insurance offerings, including both community-rated and underwritten medical products as well as ancillary.



“The Plus Suite represents years of analyzing market trends and industry demands," said Bob Burns, Chief Product Officer at AgencyBloc . "By bringing these products together on a single platform, we are now positioned to not only provide a better experience to agents and brokers, but expand growth capabilities to the entire life and health ecosystem.”

In conjunction with the Plus Suite launch, AgencyBloc is debuting a new logo and branding.

“This exciting launch represents AgencyBloc’s evolution from a single product brand to a multi-product solution provider enabling growth across the health and benefits ecosystem,” said Erica Kiefer, Chief Growth Officer at AgencyBloc . “In order to communicate the significance of this transformation, a refresh of our existing brand was in order. Our new branding is also a part of our complete website overhaul, facilitating solution exploration and educational content for all facets of the industry.”

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc and the Plus Suite, visit www.agencybloc.com.

