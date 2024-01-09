Assertio Holdings (ASRT) Sacks CEO Amid Securities Fraud Class Action– Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Assertio Holdings (ASRT) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm

Hagens Berman urges Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Mar. 9, 2023 – Nov. 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 5, 2024

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Securities Fraud Class Action:

On Jan. 5, 2024, Assertio’s stock plummeted after it announced that its President and CEO Daniel Peisert was leaving his post with the Company. Notably, Assertio characterized Peisert’s separation from the company as an “involuntary termination.”

Just days after Peisert’s termination, investors launched a securities class action suit against Assertio, Peisert and other executives. The case is brought on behalf of investors who purchased Assertio securities between Mar. 9, 2023 and Nov. 8, 2023, inclusive. The litigation, however, does not presently link Peisert’s departure and the corresponding stock drop with the alleged fraud.

Rather, the complaint there alleges Assertio made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) its reliance on Indocin products to boost its net income was unsustainable given the risk of generic products competition; (2) the Spectrum Acquisition was less valuable than Assertio had represented to investors; and (3) accordingly, Assertio had overstated the positive impact the sale of Indocin products and the Spectrum Acquisition were likely to have on the company’s profitability.

The truth began to emerge on Aug. 3, 2023, when the FDA granted a 180-day Competitive Generic Therapies exclusivity to Zydus Lifesciences (a company competitor) to manufacture and market 50mg indomethacin suppositories, a generic version of Assertio’s Indocin suppositories. In addition, Assertio withdrew its 2023 financial outlook. On this news, Assertio’s stock price fell 45%.

Then, on Nov. 8, 2023, Assertio announced disastrous Q3 2023 financial results. The company reported Q3 revenues of just $35.63 million (or nearly 30% below analysts’ estimates) and non-GAAP EPS of just $0.01 (or about 90% below analysts’ estimates), blaming the results on poor Indocin and ROLVEDON sales.

"We are investigating the circumstances that led to Peisert’s involuntary termination and whether to expand the alleged fraudulent period,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

