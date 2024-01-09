Discover MainnetZ (NETZ) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MainnetZ (NETZ) on its platform in the innovation zone (DeFi) and the NETZ/USDT trading pair will start trading at 2024-01-09 16:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit NETZ for trading from 2024-01-08 16:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for NETZ is available from 2024-01-10 16:00 (UTC)



About NETZ

NETZ is the native digital asset on the MainnetZ’s Mainnet, a Blockchain with an initial total supply of 1.1 billion tokens. As an integral part of the MainnetZ ecosystem, NETZ boasts robust features and functionalities that propel it to the forefront of blockchain innovation. At its core, NETZ embodies a vision focused on revolutionizing the blockchain landscape. Anchored by its Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility, NETZ streamlines the journey for developers, enabling a seamless transition and utilization of the MainnetZ platform. This compatibility factor significantly reduces the learning curve for Ethereum ecosystem veterans, offering a familiar yet advanced environment for decentralized application development.

One of NETZ's distinguishing attributes lies in its multifaceted utility within the MainnetZ ecosystem. Beyond being a transactional currency for the platform, NETZ serves as an incentivization tool for various stakeholders. Developers, in particular, benefit significantly from NETZ, as a substantial 40% of smart contract-generated transaction fees are redistributed to them. This novel economic model ensures that developers are adequately compensated for their contributions, attracting blockchain innovators seeking fair remuneration in this groundbreaking Layer 1 blockchain environment. The listing on xt.com is poised to amplify NETZ's market presence and further solidify its pivotal role in the realm of blockchain innovation.

About MainnetZMainnetZ, the visionary blockchain platform behind the NETZ cryptocurrency, emerges as a transformative force driving the evolution of decentralized applications. With an unwavering commitment to revolutionize the blockchain landscape, MainnetZ strategically addresses the common inefficiencies encountered in DApp development, setting new benchmarks for innovation and accessibility.

At the heart of MainnetZ's prowess lies its unparalleled technical specifications, prominently featuring the Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. This foundational structure ensures optimal performance, scalability, and security within the platform. Having an exceptional capacity to process over 2,000 transactions per second and rapid block intervals of just 3 seconds, MainnetZ stands out as a high-performance blockchain environment, catering to diverse applications demanding swift and efficient transactions.

MainnetZ's economic model, intricately entwined with the NETZ token, fosters a symbiotic relationship among stakeholders. Stakers, validators, and developers alike benefit from a strategically designed incentive system, wherein transaction fees are proportionally distributed, ensuring fair rewards for active participation. The burn mechanism integrated into the tokenomics is geared towards stabilizing the circulating supply of NETZ, underscoring MainnetZ's commitment to token value preservation and long-term sustainability.

Website: mainnetz.io

X.com: twitter.com/mainnetz

Github: github.com/MNZChain

Telegram: t.me/MainnetZChain

Medium: medium.com/@MainnetZ



About XT.COMFounded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchangehas expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



