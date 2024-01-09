2024 Hillman Funding Opportunities Announced

Seeking proposals for nursing-driven innovations that address the health and social needs of marginalized communities

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its commitment to advancing leading-edge, nursing-driven innovations that target the needs of marginalized populations, The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation today announced the latest annual funding opportunities for the Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI), Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life (HSEI), and Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) programs.

“Nurses are uniquely positioned to solve some of the most intractable problems in healthcare – and society,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation. “We believe in nursing innovation as a powerful force for change.”

A pipeline for nursing-driven innovation

The Foundation supports leading-edge, nursing-driven initiatives that improve the health and healthcare of groups and communities who experience inequity, discrimination, and indifference. Through a suite of interconnected programs, the Foundation has created a pipeline for innovation by supporting work at different phases of development –– from newly imagined ideas to well-established solutions:

More on the Hillman Emergent Innovation program

The Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI) program supports the development of innovative, early-stage interventions that seek to improve the health of marginalized populations.

As many as five $50,000 grants for work lasting 12-18 months will be awarded.

More on the Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life program

The Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life (HSEI) program supports the development of innovative, pre-evidence interventions that seek to improve the serious illness and end of life care of marginalized populations. This program will continue its philanthropic partnership with The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations for a fourth year.

As many as ten $50,000 grants for work lasting 12-18 months will be awarded.

More on the Hillman Innovations in Care program

The Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) program advances innovative, evidence-based interventions that address the needs of marginalized populations and show strong potential for broad replicability. ​​The Foundation seeks proposals for bold, nursing-driven solutions that narrow gaps in health equity and demonstrate promise as a best-in-class approach.

A pair of three-year grants, $600,000 each, will be awarded.

Who should apply and when

Believing that transformative ideas are as likely to come from community health clinics as they are from major academic research centers, the Foundation welcomes applications from organizations across the spectrum of care and from practitioners with a range of backgrounds.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review this year’s Requests for Proposals and to register for an optional informational webinar at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 23.

The period for submitting Letters of Intent for all three funding opportunities is from Jan. 16 to 5 p.m. ET Feb. 27.

About the Foundation

The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation advances bold, nursing-driven innovations that promote equitable, person-centered, and trustworthy care. It is committed to improving the health and healthcare of all people, especially populations who experience inequity, discrimination, oppression, and indifference. Its goal is to help ignite and develop game-changing interventions and to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of nurse innovators, grantees, and partners dedicated to building a healthier, more equitable future for all.

Contact: Takouhi Mosoian

Email: press@rahf.org

Telephone: (212) 265-3115