FreshBooks Payroll: Integrated Payroll for U.S. FreshBooks Customers

Toronto, Canada, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, a leader in cloud-based accounting software for small businesses and accountants, is expanding its suite of services with the launch of FreshBooks Payroll. This is an integrated payroll solution for U.S. based customers, leveraging Gusto’s top-of-the-line payroll technology. FreshBooks consolidates accounting, billing, payments, and payroll tools, allowing customers to effortlessly oversee their entire businesses health from one comprehensive platform.

FreshBooks data reveals that approximately 1/3 of small business owners do their payroll manually — a task that's time consuming, challenging and risky. The real cost of payroll errors adds up and impacts millions of business owners. In 2022, the Internal Revenue Service collected approximately $13B in penalties related to employment taxes, and a portion of those penalties were manual errors. Using software such as FreshBooks Payroll reduces manual errors, by providing owners an easy and intuitive platform and access to FreshBooks world class support service.

“FreshBooks Payroll makes the complex become simple for our customers. This deep integration with Gusto provides customers an easy-to-use payroll solution, leverages correct tax calculations and reconciles payroll movements between payout, accounting and bank connections,” said Stefano Grossi, Chief Technology and Product Officer at FreshBooks. “FreshBooks Payroll allows businesses to grow and scale with specialized tools, automatic workflows and integrated views that large businesses and global corporations use every day.”

Since 2017, Gusto and FreshBooks have cultivated a beneficial relationship between two tech companies, successfully exchanging hundreds of satisfied customers between the platforms. FreshBooks Payroll expansion marks a significant milestone in the seven year partnership between Freshbooks and Gusto. It demonstrates a fusion of technological expertise and a shared vision to empower businesses with comprehensive, integrated solutions that are both time-saving and problem-solving for users.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is on a mission to help small business owners grow and thrive. Our easy-to-use accounting platform, trusted by businesses in over 130 countries, simplifies invoicing, accounting, payments, expense management, and empowers owners to track and manage the day-to-day finances of their businesses. Elevating the customer experience, our game-changing Collaborative Accounting™ model allows small business owners to partner with their accountant on the FreshBooks platform, streamlining workflows and providing real-time financial insights that drive strategic decision-making and business success. With 11x Stevie award-winning customer support, FreshBooks serves a diverse range of customers, operating from offices in Canada, Croatia, Germany, the Netherlands, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S. Consistently honored as a Top 10 employer by Great Places to Work for eight of the last nine years, FreshBooks is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers.

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that provides more than 300,000 SMBs with the tools and services they need to hire, pay, insure, and support their teams. Gusto Embedded, a developer platform and support infrastructure, enables software platforms to offer in-app, modern payroll products to their customers as well. With Gusto Embedded, SaaS developers can leverage Gusto’s 10+ years of experience as well as our tax filing, payments, and compliance infrastructure in order to build deeply integrated, tailored payroll products that improve the user experience and drive revenue.

