Salary.com Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

Waltham, Mass., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com®, the market leader in cloud-based total compensation management software and data solutions, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With more than 250 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.

Through this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Salary.com and UKG Pro can benefit from the syncing of compensation data. UKG customers gain access to Salary.com’s:

Extensive compensation database, providing accurate, up-to-date, and HR-reported market insights. This integration enhances compensation planning by enabling organizations to set competitive salary structures and align with industry benchmarks.

Job evaluation methodologies and role-matching algorithms to ensure consistent and fair job classification.

Total rewards statements that detail employees’ total compensation, helping to foster engagement, motivation, and retention.

Compensation planning and budgeting tools to streamline the compensation planning process, enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and alignment of compensation strategies with organizational goals.

“Being transparent about pay is quickly becoming a business imperative,” said Kevin Plunkett, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Salary.com. “We are excited to bring Salary.com’s best-in-class CompAnalyst Market Data to UKG audiences, as we are providing the data accuracy and insights that organizations need to support pay transparency and fair pay.”

UKG solutions are developed to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through technology built for all. Organizations that understand where and how to create trust with their employees, and invest in those moments, realize more positive business outcomes. UKG knows that empowering employees with the right guidance and tools helps

them take action quickly and confidently lets them focus on meaningful work for themselves and the business.

“At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work,” said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. “By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including Salary.com, we’re able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience.”

ABOUT SALARY.COM

Salary.com® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, over 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use Salary.com’s solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using our powerful, proprietary AI framework and backwards propagating neural network machine learning to get pay right. The company’s flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Building trust with employee’s depends on fair pay and Salary.com’s solutions get it right.

