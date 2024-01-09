XO Innovates the Private Aviation Industry

New York, New York January 9, 2024: XO, the world's premier private aviation network, innovates and modernizes private aviation to significantly benefit private flyers. Utilizing AI, machine learning, data design, and predictive analytics, XO offers a cost-efficient alternative to private jet ownership and home-based fleet models and delivers instant, transparent real-time pricing for greater convenience and time savings.



Leona Qi, President U.S. at Vista said: “As part of Vista, XO continually innovates the private aviation industry by offering instant and transparent flight options, giving flexible flyers optimal value and choice. As a group, our globally optimized business and fleet model surpasses jet ownership and clients choose us because of this. Innovation is the future of the industry — we’re proud to lead the way.”

Providing four times greater utilization than personal jet ownership.

XO propels innovation by leveraging augmented intelligence to enhance performance dramatically. Greater utilization delivers pricing and availability benefits to XO clients, making the industry more efficient. Since 2022, aircraft utilization through XO has soared by 125%, marking a significant leap in operational efficiency.

Private flyers weighing the benefits of personal ownership against private charter through XO can begin by comparing utilization. While utilization for personal aircraft remains at roughly 250 flight hours per year, utilization across the XO network continues to grow. Current utilization is over 1,100 flight hours per aircraft, per year.

A fleet model that optimizes routes and cuts unoccupied flights to 25%.

Similarly, XO has driven innovation in the private aviation industry by using a floating fleet model to manage aircraft availability. This replaces the legacy model — in which the fleet has no choice but to return to the home base and aircraft fly empty 50% of the time. The floating feet model has cut this in half to 25%.

XO eliminates the multi-day quote process with its AI-powered system, providing guaranteed pricing in seconds.

Private aviation is a multifaceted air transportation operation with a largely unscheduled aviation environment, necessitating complex trip coordination from a diverse array of private terminals with bespoke aircraft, crew, catering, and ground transportation arrangements.

Therefore, those looking to fly private and obtain pricing embark on a multi-day, multi-touch process to review options or receive what are only “soft quotes” through sales teams and digital platforms. The process is time-consuming and frustrating, and the price is not guaranteed.

XO has reduced the process from days to seconds. It can accurately deliver real-time pricing to private flyers through an XO-developed, AI-driven system that analyzes more than 2,000 daily flight requests globally, over 6,000 daily XO mobile app searches, and historical industry booking trends.

Book instantly with over 200,000 globally available flights across all regions.

Leveraging technology, XO provides members and clients convenient ways to search and instantly book seats with pricing that is based on demand and delivered instantly and guaranteed.

By offering a cost-effective and efficient alternative to jet ownership, using a floating fleet model that cuts empty leg flights significantly, and providing customers with convenience through instantly bookable flights and real-time pricing, XO is leading a more open future for private aviation while delivering benefits to its clients — ultimate convenience, service, enhanced productivity, privacy, and security.

