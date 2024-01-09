New App for Hydrocolloid Selection and Troubleshooting Available

We're thrilled to provide a tool that demystifies these complex ingredients and aids in creating perfect culinary experiences.” — Ed McCormick, CEO at Cape Crystal Brands.

SUMMIT, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Crystal Brands announces the launch of "Thick'N'Gel", a new hydrocolloid application troubleshooting tool designed for food manufacturers, food scientists, chefs, and culinary enthusiasts. This easy-to-use app is engineered to assist users in selecting the ideal hydrocolloid for any culinary challenge, ranging from thickeners and emulsifiers to stabilizers and gelling agents.

Thick'N'Gel simplifies the intricate process of choosing the right hydrocolloid for specific culinary needs. It’s an added resource for refining recipes or addressing issues with existing applications. The app includes a comprehensive database of hydrocolloids, providing detailed information on each ingredient’s properties, compatibility, and optimal use conditions. Thick'N'Gel is set to improve how culinary professionals and enthusiasts interact with hydrocolloids.

Designed for user-friendliness, Thick'N'Gel is more than just an educational tool. It offers practical solutions, aiming to enhance culinary creations with precision and expertise. The app is available for free at https://www.capecrystalbrands.com/pages/thickngel.

Cape Crystal Brands, a division of EnvironMolds LLC specializes in hydrocolloid food ingredients, that thicken, stabilize, emulsify and jellify food recipes designed to simplify the culinary world. They provide education and high-quality ingredients for cooks at all levels, promoting culinary innovation and creativity. Initially inspired by sodium alginate from seaweed, the company emphasizes accessible, affordable resources for culinary exploration. Their focus is on empowering everyone, from home cooks to professional chefs, to create exceptional culinary experiences.