KULR Reduces Workforce by 15% Amid Streamlining Efforts

Cutbacks Part of an Aggressive Plan to Achieve Operational Break-even in Second Quarter 2024

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in sustainable energy management, today announced the Company has reduced its total workforce by approximately 15%. The changes come as KULR works to allocate resources to its key business priorities servicing recurring aerospace and defense contracts while also focusing on improving the profitability of its commercial customer engagements as the Company targets operational breakeven in Second Quarter 2024.



KULR streamlined operations at its headquarters in San Diego, California while continuing to focus on the KULR ONE Design Solutions testing platform and scaling R&D initiatives at its existing facility in Webster, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

Keith Cochran, KULR President and COO, stated: “As we pivot the Company to focus on the KULR ONE services and platforms, we can gain operational efficiency by consolidating our battery related activities in the Webster, Texas facility. This action is critical for KULR’s goal of being operational income positive exiting Q2 2024. Our San Diego facility will remain focused on automated testing and historical thermal management products.”

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

