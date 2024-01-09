Spirometer Market to Hit USD 2.16 Bn by 2030 owing to Rising Respiratory Disorders & Supportive Government Initiatives
Spirometer Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: SNS Insider Highlights Technological Advancements and Rising Respiratory Health Concerns as Key DriversAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟭 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮.𝟭𝟲 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬, 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 (𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥) 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟬.𝟭𝟱% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬.
Based on SNS Insider’s research, the spirometer market's growth is propelled by a confluence of factors, including the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, ongoing technological advancements, rising awareness, the aging global population, and supportive government initiatives.
A spirometer is a crucial medical device designed to measure the volume of air inspired and expired by the lungs. It plays a pivotal role in assessing lung function and diagnosing respiratory conditions. The device operates by measuring the flow of air and the amount of inhaled or exhaled air over a specified period. One of its primary functions is to generate a graphical representation known as a spirometry graph, illustrating the patient's lung capacity and airflow. This information aids healthcare professionals in diagnosing respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other conditions affecting lung function.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The spirometer market is witnessing a surge in growth driven by several factors. Firstly, increasing awareness regarding respiratory health and the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders worldwide contribute significantly to the demand for spirometry devices. Technological advancements, such as the development of portable and user-friendly spirometers, have expanded their accessibility in both clinical and home settings. Moreover, the growing aging population and the consequent rise in respiratory ailments among the elderly propel the market further. Additionally, the integration of spirometry into telehealth practices amid the global digital transformation in healthcare is fostering market expansion. Government initiatives and healthcare policies advocating for the integration of preventive healthcare measures have positively impacted the spirometer market. Various regions are implementing strategies to address the rising burden of respiratory diseases, encouraging the adoption of spirometry in routine healthcare practices.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Schiller
• Smiths Medical
• Vyaire Medical
• SDI Diagnostics
• nSpire Health
• Fukuda Sangyo
• Sibelmed
• Vitalograph
• Geratherm Respiratory
• Koninklijke Philips
• Welch Allyn
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
By Product
• Devices
• Software
• Consumables & Accessories
By Technology
• Volume Measurement
• Flow Measurement
• Peak Flow Measurement
By Application
• Asthma
• COPD
• Cystic Fibrosis
• Pulmonary Fibrosis
• Others
By End use
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Home Healthcare
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has presented a mixed impact on the spirometer market. On one hand, economic downturns often lead to reduced healthcare budgets, affecting the purchasing power of both individuals and healthcare institutions. This may result in delayed or reduced investments in advanced medical devices like spirometers. Conversely, the increased focus on preventive healthcare during challenging economic times can drive demand for respiratory diagnostic tools. As individuals become more conscious of their health, the need for early detection and management of respiratory conditions could stimulate the adoption of spirometers.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine war has introduced an additional layer of uncertainty into the global economic landscape, with potential repercussions on the spirometer market. Disruptions in the supply chain, geopolitical tensions, and economic instability can impact manufacturing processes and the distribution of medical devices, potentially leading to fluctuations in spirometer availability. Furthermore, shifts in government priorities and healthcare spending in affected regions may influence the adoption of respiratory diagnostic tools. On the positive side, increased healthcare awareness driven by geopolitical events could enhance the demand for spirometers as part of respiratory health management.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The North American spirometer market is characterized by robust healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of respiratory disorders. Stringent regulatory standards and increasing adoption of technologically advanced spirometers contribute to market growth. Europe witnesses’ significant growth in the market due to the rising geriatric population and a proactive approach to respiratory health. Government initiatives promoting early diagnosis further stimulate market dynamics. The Asia-Pacific market experiences rapid expansion attributed to a growing awareness of respiratory health, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the prevalence of smoking-related respiratory diseases.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• Within the spirometer market, the volume measurement segment is anticipated to dominate. This is driven by the segment's critical role in accurately assessing lung capacity and airflow, essential for diagnosing various respiratory conditions.
• The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the primary consumer of spirometers. These institutions play a central role in respiratory health management, making spirometry a fundamental diagnostic tool in their facilities.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Alveofit has recently garnered approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its state-of-the-art portable digital spirometer. This approval marks a significant stride in empowering individuals to monitor their lung function conveniently and effectively in the comfort of their homes.
• Koneksa has initiated a clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of at-home mobile spirometry employing digital measures. By utilizing digital measures, the study seeks to provide valuable insights into the potential for integrating technology into routine asthma management, offering a more accessible and convenient approach for patients.
