Aerospace Materials Market Set to Soar Beyond USD 85.17 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Technological Advancements
Aerospace Materials Market Size was valued at USD 43.69 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 85.17 billion by 2030,CAGR of 8.7% for period 2023-2030.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭’𝐬 remarkable growth is propelled by the superior performance properties of aerospace materials, their resilience in harsh conditions, and the increasing demand for newer and more fuel-efficient aircraft.
According to the SNS Insider report, the Aerospace Materials Market Size reached USD 43.69 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 85.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐬𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫.𝐜𝐨𝐦/𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭/𝟐𝟑𝟑𝟒
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Aerospace materials, known for their high tensile strength, superior temperature tolerance, and hard surface, play a pivotal role in the construction of various aircraft components. Manufacturers are shifting towards advanced plastics, carbon or glass fiber composites to replace conventional metals in airframes, windows, interiors, engine components, and more. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, impacting operating costs and fuel efficiency positively. The surge in air passenger traffic, particularly in emerging regions like Asia-Pacific, fuels the need for aerospace materials. Despite challenges in designing complex structures, the rise in demand for commercial aircraft in emerging economies presents vast opportunities for materials manufacturers.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐬𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫.𝐜𝐨𝐦/𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞-𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭/𝟐𝟑𝟑𝟒
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Aluminum Alloys
• Titanium Alloys
• Steel Alloys
• Super Alloys
• Composites
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Commercial Aircraft
• Business & General Aviation
• Military Aircraft
• Helicopters
• Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Aerospace Materials Market experiences high demand for lightweight materials in aircraft components, emphasizing plastics and composites. Reduced weight contributes to significant cost savings in terms of fuel consumption, and plastic materials outperform metals in harsh conditions, enhancing the structural longevity of aircraft.
A decrease in the cost of carbon fiber and advancements in aerospace composites present growth opportunities for the market. The aerospace industry's expansion, driven by increasing air traffic and demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, is boosting the demand for aerospace materials globally. The rush for composites due to their exceptional strength and heat-bearing capacity further propels market growth.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
In the Aerospace Materials Market, the aluminum alloy segment dominates with its use in modern aircraft manufacturing. Aluminum alloys, preferred over steel and iron, offer properties such as high strength, corrosion resistance, heat resistance, and lighter weight. Commercial and business aircraft segments are major consumers of aluminum alloys.
The Commercial Aircraft segment holds the largest share of the aerospace materials market, utilizing various materials like aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, and composites in its construction. The increasing demand for newer aircraft, driven by rising air passengers, contributes significantly to the demand for aerospace materials.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
North America takes the lead in the aircraft materials market due to a concentration of businesses producing airplanes, supported by large-scale air travel and commerce. Europe, with aircraft manufacturing factories in France, Germany, and the UK, follows suit. The region experiences demand influenced by high disposable incomes and a preference for flying. Asia-Pacific exhibits the fastest growth, fueled by increased air travel demand and military aviation activities. The Middle East, driven by the high expense of air travel, is emerging as a significant market player.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
• The Aerospace Materials Market is set to surpass USD 85.17 billion by 2030, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for innovative and fuel-efficient aircraft.
• Aluminum alloys lead in aircraft manufacturing, with a significant share in the aerospace materials market.
• North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, showcasing different dynamics and growth opportunities.
• The surge in air travel, technological advancements, and increased military aviation activities contribute to the market's positive trajectory.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
In April 2023, Solvay and GKN Aerospace extended their collaboration agreement, developing a joint thermoplastic composites roadmap to explore new materials and manufacturing processes for aerospace structures.
In Nov 2021, Toray Industries developed a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) for advanced aerospace applications.
In June 2021, Teijin Ltd. joined the Aerospace Innovation Centre organized by Spirit AeroSystems Inc., working alongside Spirit and other members on aerospace innovations.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐄, 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐲 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐓𝐞𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐊𝐨𝐛𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐍𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐒 , 𝐀𝐌𝐆 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐇𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥, 𝐃𝐮𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
8. Emulsion Aerospace Materials Market Demand By Type
9.Emulsion Aerospace Materials Market Demand By Aircraft Type
10.Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Conclusion
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram