Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Surpass USD 5.31 Bn by 2030 Driven by Growing Demand in Disinfectants and Healthcare Sectors
As per SNS Insider, Hydrogen Peroxide Market to reach new heights driven by the rise in consumption due to expansion of industrial sectors in emerging economiesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is growing significantly, with a market size valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2022. According to SNS Insider’s forecast, it is poised to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Increasing need for disinfectants, rising demand in the healthcare sector, a surge in paper & and pulp production, and a growing number of food processing facilities. All these factors contributed to the hydrogen peroxide market expansion. One of the market's prominent growth drivers is the heightened emphasis on health and sanitation. Hydrogen peroxide has emerged as a frontline solution for disinfection and sterilization, finding applications in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and public spaces. Its ability to effectively eliminate pathogens without leaving harmful residues positions it as a key player in the ongoing global efforts to enhance hygiene standards.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1287
Beyond its role in healthcare, the market is witnessing a surge in demand from the water treatment sector. With water scarcity becoming an escalating global concern, hydrogen peroxide offers an eco-friendly alternative for wastewater treatment and purification. Its capacity to break down into water and oxygen ensures that its application aligns with sustainability goals, making it a valuable asset in addressing water quality challenges.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
Hydrogen peroxide has a very important role in the chemical industry. This product serves as a vital raw material for major bulk chemical industries and contributes to various industrial and manufacturing value chains. It also plays a crucial role in wastewater treatment as an effective oxidizing agent, known for its environmental-friendliness and reliability.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Evonik Industries
• Solvay
• Aditya Birla Chemicals
• Gujarat Alkalies
• Hansol Chemical CO. Ltd
• Chang Chun Petrochemical
• Akzo Nobel
• Kemira Oyj
• National Peroxide Limited
• Arkema S. A.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The demand for hydrogen peroxide has experienced a significant boost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a surge in its use in disinfectant products. The paper and pulp industry has also seen substantial growth in demand for hydrogen peroxide, attributed to its chlorine-free properties and contributions to improving pulp quality. Furthermore, the healthcare sector has embraced hydrogen peroxide for its antiseptic properties, driving market expansion. However, potential health hazards and side effects associated with hydrogen peroxide exposure hinder the market's growth.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
On the basis of Industry, the pulp and paper industry was the leading market segment in 2022 due to hydrogen peroxide's role as a bleach, enhancing both the mechanical and chemical properties of pulp and paper products. Similar to this based on the application segment, the bleaching application segment dominated the market due to increasing use in various industries, including medical, textiles, and pulp and paper.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞
• Standard
• Chemical
• Cosmetic
• Aseptic
• Food
• Semiconductor
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Bleaching
• Oxidation
• Environmental
• Packaging
• Disinfectant
• Propellant
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Pulp and paper
• Textile
• Chemical
• Food and beverage
• Personal care and cosmetics
• Healthcare
• Electronics
• Mining
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The Asia Pacific region led the market in 2022, capturing the highest market share. This is attributed to the region's growing presence of chemical formulators, personal care product manufacturers, and medical industries. North America has taken the lead in the wastewater treatment industry, addressing water-borne illnesses by treating over 33 billion gallons of toxic water daily, ensuring safe consumption for local residents.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲
• Increasing awareness of sanitation, health, and safety, alongside the rising number of surgeries and the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections contributed mainly to the market’s expansion
• The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for the industrial hydrogen peroxide market, benefiting from high economic growth rates and substantial investments across multiple sectors.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗
• Increased Demand for Disinfection and Sanitization:
The foremost impact of COVID-19 on the hydrogen peroxide market has been the surge in demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. Hydrogen peroxide's strong antimicrobial properties positioned it as a crucial component in cleaning and disinfection protocols across healthcare facilities, public spaces, and households.
• Healthcare Sector Prioritization:
The healthcare sector, in particular, experienced a heightened demand for hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant for surfaces, medical equipment, and even as a wound-cleaning agent. The urgent need for effective infection control measures during the pandemic underscored the importance of hydrogen peroxide in maintaining a hygienic environment.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝:The heightened focus on hygiene and sanitation, especially in healthcare, food processing, and public spaces, presents a significant growth opportunity. Hydrogen peroxide's strong disinfectant properties position it as a valuable solution in the ongoing efforts to control infections and maintain cleanliness.
• 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The push toward environmentally friendly solutions aligns with hydrogen peroxide's characteristic of decomposing into water and oxygen. Applications in wastewater treatment, environmental remediation, and soil treatment contribute to the market's growth as industries seek sustainable alternatives.
• 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: The paper and pulp industry is a major consumer of hydrogen peroxide, especially in the bleaching process. As the demand for paper and related products continues, the hydrogen peroxide market stands to benefit from the growth in this sector.
• 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:Hydrogen peroxide is used in the textile industry for bleaching and dyeing processes. With the expansion of the textile sector and the demand for sustainable textile manufacturing processes, the market has an opportunity to play a key role in providing eco-friendly solutions.
• 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Hydrogen peroxide is widely used in the healthcare industry for wound care and as a cleaning agent. With the increasing focus on healthcare and medical advancements, there is potential for the market to expand further in this sector.
• 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: Advances in technology may lead to new applications for hydrogen peroxide, driving innovation and creating opportunities in unexpected sectors. Research and development efforts may uncover novel uses or more efficient production processes.
• 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬: As water scarcity becomes a global concern, the demand for effective water treatment solutions is rising. Hydrogen peroxide, with its applications in water treatment, is well-positioned to address this demand, especially in regions facing water quality challenges.
• 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: The market can benefit from the growing emphasis on green and sustainable chemistry. Hydrogen peroxide's environmentally friendly characteristics make it a preferred choice, and the market can leverage this trend for further growth.
• 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬: Collaborations between hydrogen peroxide manufacturers and industries in need of its applications can open up new markets and drive mutual growth. Partnerships for research and development can also lead to innovations and expanded product portfolios.
• 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Supportive regulatory frameworks promoting the use of environmentally friendly chemicals can create a conducive environment for the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• In April 2023, Solvay signed a license agreement with Guangxi Chlor-Alkali Chemical, enabling the construction of a hydrogen peroxide mega plant in Qinzhou, China, to support propylene oxide production.
• In December 2022, Hansol Chemical Co.,a subsidiary of Hansol Group, expanded its business scope to biomaterials by acquiring a controlling stake in BiOCS Co., a biomaterial detergent maker.
• In June 2020, Nouryon announced the development of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ningbo, China, to produce key intermediates for its organic peroxide business.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1287
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The market's growth is propelled by the increasing demand for effective disinfection and sanitization solutions, particularly in response to heightened awareness of health and safety concerns. The ongoing emphasis on environmentally friendly alternatives aligns perfectly with hydrogen peroxide's ability to decompose into water and oxygen, positioning it as a preferred choice in industries striving for sustainable practices
Key sectors such as healthcare, water treatment, paper and pulp, textiles, and environmental applications continue to drive the demand for hydrogen peroxide. Its role in wastewater treatment and soil remediation further underscores its significance in addressing pressing environmental issues.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 - 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation, By Grade
9. Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation, By Application
10. Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation, By Industry
11. Regional Analysis
12.Company Profile
13.Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competitive Benchmarking
13.2. Market Share Analysis
13.3. Recent Developments
14. USE Cases and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube