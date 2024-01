Automated Sortation System Market Hit USD 8.20 Billion by 2030 due to the Need for Enhanced Supply Chain Efficiency

Automated Sortation System Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Type, Based On Technology, By End-Use Industry, By Region And Global Forecast 2023-2030

The Automated Sortation System Market size was valued at USD 5.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 8.20 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.13 % over the forecast of 2023-2030.” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž & ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐThe Automated Sortation System Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 5.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.Automated Sortation Systems play a pivotal role in streamlining logistics and supply chain operations. These systems leverage advanced technologies to efficiently categorize and route packages, enhancing overall operational efficiency. Automated Sortation Systems play a pivotal role in streamlining logistics and supply chain operations. These systems leverage advanced technologies to efficiently categorize and route packages, enhancing overall operational efficiency. Utilizing conveyor belts, sensors, and software algorithms, these systems automate the sorting process, reducing human intervention and minimizing errors.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐'๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:- Siemens AG- KNAPP AG- Dematic- Bastian Solutions Inc.- Daifuku Co. Ltd.- Honeywell Intelligrated- Interroll Group- Murata Machinery Ltd.- BEUMER GROUP- GW Logistics Group.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌThe automated sortation system market is witnessing robust growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for seamless and rapid order fulfillment in e-commerce and retail sectors propels the adoption of automated sortation systems. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics, contribute to the market's expansion. The rising trend of warehouse automation and the need for accurate, error-free sorting further stimulate market growth. By automating the sorting process, companies can minimize labor costs and dependency, leading to cost savings and increased productivity. Modern automated sortation systems are designed to be scalable and customizable, catering to the diverse needs of different industries and adapting to the growing demands of the market.

๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐'๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ:๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:- Linear Sortation- Loop Sortation๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:- Intelligent sorting- AS/RS- Robot integrated applications- Mobile robots- Vision technology- Software๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:- Retail and E-commerce- Food and Beverages- Transportation and Logistics- Pharmaceutical- Others๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง/๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:- North America- Europe- Asia-Pacific- The Middle East & Africa- Latin America

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐'๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐งThe ongoing recession has presented a mixed impact on the automated sortation system market. On the positive side, companies are increasingly turning to automation to streamline operations and cut costs, driving the demand for automated sortation systems. However, on the negative side, budget constraints and economic uncertainties may lead some businesses to delay or scale back their investment in such advanced technologies.๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐”๐ค๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐–๐š๐ซThe Russia-Ukraine war introduces an element of uncertainty in the automated sortation system market. The conflict may disrupt supply chains, impacting the manufacturing and distribution of these systems. On the positive side, geopolitical tensions may prompt companies to diversify their supply chain strategies, potentially increasing the adoption of automated sortation systems to mitigate risks associated with traditional logistics channels.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญThe North American region experiences robust growth in the automated sortation system market, driven by the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in logistics and e-commerce sectors. The region's well-established infrastructure and the increasing focus on warehouse optimization contribute significantly to market expansion. In Europe, the market is propelled by the growing e-commerce industry and the emphasis on sustainable and efficient logistics solutions. The European market benefits from stringent regulations promoting automation and environmental sustainability. The Asia-Pacific region showcases immense potential for the market due to the rapid growth of e-commerce in countries like China and India. The region's large consumer base and the increasing demand for quick and accurate order fulfillment drive the adoption of automated sorting technologies.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ- The linear sortation segment is poised to dominate the market due to its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. Especially suitable for industries with consistent parcel sizes, linear sortation systems efficiently handle high-volume throughput, making them a preferred choice in various logistics operations.- The intelligent sorting segment is set to dominate the market as companies increasingly prioritize accuracy and adaptability in their sorting processes. Leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, intelligent sorting systems excel in handling diverse parcel sizes, shapes, and weights, making them indispensable in today's dynamic e-commerce environment.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- Ambi Robotics has recently announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Pitney Bowes, a renowned player in the global technology and shipping solutions domain. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the middle-mile sorting process through the integration of advanced robotic technologies developed by Ambi Robotics.- In a notable move, Indian startup Unbox Robotics has made its entry into the US market by introducing a fleet of cutting-edge sortation robots. This development marks a significant milestone for the startup, as it ventures into the competitive landscape of logistics automation on a global scale.

๐"๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ โ€" ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ๏ปฟ1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porterโ€™s 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฌ:Akash Anand โ€" Head of Business Development & Strategyinfo@snsinsider.comPhone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND) 