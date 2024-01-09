Automated Sortation System Market Hit USD 8.20 Billion by 2030 due to the Need for Enhanced Supply Chain Efficiency
Automated Sortation System Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Type, Based On Technology, By End-Use Industry, By Region And Global Forecast 2023-2030
The Automated Sortation System Market size was valued at USD 5.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 8.20 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.13 % over the forecast of 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
— SNS Insider
The Automated Sortation System Market, as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 5.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
Automated Sortation Systems play a pivotal role in streamlining logistics and supply chain operations. These systems leverage advanced technologies to efficiently categorize and route packages, enhancing overall operational efficiency. Utilizing conveyor belts, sensors, and software algorithms, these systems automate the sorting process, reducing human intervention and minimizing errors.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2822
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Siemens AG
- KNAPP AG
- Dematic
- Bastian Solutions Inc.
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Interroll Group
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- BEUMER GROUP
- GW Logistics Group.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The automated sortation system market is witnessing robust growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for seamless and rapid order fulfillment in e-commerce and retail sectors propels the adoption of automated sortation systems. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics, contribute to the market's expansion. The rising trend of warehouse automation and the need for accurate, error-free sorting further stimulate market growth. By automating the sorting process, companies can minimize labor costs and dependency, leading to cost savings and increased productivity. Modern automated sortation systems are designed to be scalable and customizable, catering to the diverse needs of different industries and adapting to the growing demands of the market.
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
- Linear Sortation
- Loop Sortation
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:
- Intelligent sorting
- AS/RS
- Robot integrated applications
- Mobile robots
- Vision technology
- Software
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
- Retail and E-commerce
- Food and Beverages
- Transportation and Logistics
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧/𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/automated-sortation-system-market-2822
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has presented a mixed impact on the automated sortation system market. On the positive side, companies are increasingly turning to automation to streamline operations and cut costs, driving the demand for automated sortation systems. However, on the negative side, budget constraints and economic uncertainties may lead some businesses to delay or scale back their investment in such advanced technologies.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine war introduces an element of uncertainty in the automated sortation system market. The conflict may disrupt supply chains, impacting the manufacturing and distribution of these systems. On the positive side, geopolitical tensions may prompt companies to diversify their supply chain strategies, potentially increasing the adoption of automated sortation systems to mitigate risks associated with traditional logistics channels.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The North American region experiences robust growth in the automated sortation system market, driven by the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in logistics and e-commerce sectors. The region's well-established infrastructure and the increasing focus on warehouse optimization contribute significantly to market expansion. In Europe, the market is propelled by the growing e-commerce industry and the emphasis on sustainable and efficient logistics solutions. The European market benefits from stringent regulations promoting automation and environmental sustainability. The Asia-Pacific region showcases immense potential for the market due to the rapid growth of e-commerce in countries like China and India. The region's large consumer base and the increasing demand for quick and accurate order fulfillment drive the adoption of automated sorting technologies.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
- The linear sortation segment is poised to dominate the market due to its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. Especially suitable for industries with consistent parcel sizes, linear sortation systems efficiently handle high-volume throughput, making them a preferred choice in various logistics operations.
- The intelligent sorting segment is set to dominate the market as companies increasingly prioritize accuracy and adaptability in their sorting processes. Leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, intelligent sorting systems excel in handling diverse parcel sizes, shapes, and weights, making them indispensable in today's dynamic e-commerce environment.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
- Ambi Robotics has recently announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Pitney Bowes, a renowned player in the global technology and shipping solutions domain. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the middle-mile sorting process through the integration of advanced robotic technologies developed by Ambi Robotics.
- In a notable move, Indian startup Unbox Robotics has made its entry into the US market by introducing a fleet of cutting-edge sortation robots. This development marks a significant milestone for the startup, as it ventures into the competitive landscape of logistics automation on a global scale.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
…….
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
12.1 Siemens AG.
12.1.1 Market Overview
12.1.2 Financials
12.1.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 The SNS View
12.2 KNAPP AG.
12.2.1 Market Overview
12.2.2 Financials
12.2.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 The SNS View
12.3 Dematic.
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Financials
12.3.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 The SNS View
12.4 Bastian Solutions, Inc.
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Financials
12.4.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 The SNS View
12.5 Daifuku Co., Ltd.
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Financials
12.5.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5.5 The SNS View
12.6 Honeywell Intelligrated.
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Financials
12.6.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.6.4 SWOT Analysis
12.6.5 The SNS View
12.7 Interroll Group.
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Financials
12.7.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.7.5 The SNS View
Continued….
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2822
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube