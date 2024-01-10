2-EH Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

The report on 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) provides an in-depth analysis of its market trends, industrial uses, and key global players.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH), an eight-carbon chiral alcohol with a distinctive forked structure, stands as a critical player in various industrial sectors. Its colorless appearance belies its significant role in several applications.

Production and Applications

2-EH, also known as 2-Ethylhexanoic Alcohol, is produced in substantial quantities. Its primary use is as a solvent due to its chemical properties. Moreover, it serves as a foundational component in the synthesis of flavors and fragrances, highlighting its versatility in different industrial applications. Additionally, it finds utility as an emollient and plasticizer, underscoring its importance in the manufacturing sector.

Despite its limited solubility in water, 2-EH dissolves effectively in various organic solvents, making it suitable for diverse applications. This characteristic broadens its usability across different industrial contexts.

Global Trade and Exporters

The global market for 2-EH sees significant contributions from major exporting countries like Saudi Arabia, the United States, Malaysia, and Chinese Taipei. These nations play a pivotal role in the international supply chain of 2-EH, impacting its availability and price trends on the global stage.

2-EH Price Trends and Analysis

Procurement Resource's comprehensive analysis of 2-EH prices offers valuable insights for stakeholders. Their pricing dashboard provides a detailed examination of price fluctuations on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly basis. This analysis delves into various factors influencing these trends, including market dynamics, industrial demand, and global supply scenarios.

The price records, dating back to 2014, are accompanied by a user-friendly graphing tool. This feature allows for customization in terms of currency and units and also enables users to download price data for offline analysis. Such detailed pricing information and analysis tools are invaluable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers in strategizing and steering their businesses toward growth and profitability.

Industrial Use and Market Impact

2-EH finds extensive use in industries such as coatings, varnishes, adhesives, mining, agrochemicals, surfactants, lubricants, and solvent extractions. Its versatility extends to the rubber industry, cetane number booster applications, intermediates, cosmetics, and plastics.

Ammonia, a compound with the formula NH3, is a key chemical in various industrial processes, particularly in the production of fertilizers. Like 2-EH, ammonia's price trends are influenced by a myriad of factors, including production costs, global demand, and market dynamics.

A notable application of 2-EH is in the production of vinyl chloride plasticizer, bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, and 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, crucial for adhesives and paints. These varied applications significantly influence the market dynamics and price trends of 2-EH.

Key Market Players and Developments

Prominent players in the 2-EH market include Acros Organics, BASF PETRONAS Chemicals Sdn. Bhd., and Eastman Chemical Company. An important development in this sector was the joint venture between BASF and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Nerhad, aimed at increasing the annual output of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid (2-EHA) in Malaysia. By 2024, the production is expected to double, indicating a strategic move to meet the growing demand in the Asia Pacific region.

In conclusion, the market for 2-Ethylhexanol is a dynamic one, influenced by various industrial uses, global trade patterns, and strategic moves by key market players. Understanding these aspects is crucial for stakeholders aiming to navigate this market effectively.