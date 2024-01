Wealth Management Platform Market to Surpass USD 12.02 Billion by 2030 with CAGR of 13.72% | SNS Insider

Wealth Management Platform Market

Wealth Management Platform Market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 12.02 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.72 %

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Wealth Management Platform Market, valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022, is projected to achieve a market size of USD 12.02 billion by 2030” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Wealth Management Platform Market , valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022, is projected to achieve a market size of USD 12.02 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.72% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Wealth management platforms, supporting digital channels like smartphones and tablets, enable seamless cross-channel experiences, reducing friction between financial institutions, customers, and advisors. As trading and investment fees trend towards zero, the industry is compelled to digitize processes, seeking efficiencies to combat decreasing margins.ย In a transformative era driven by the constant rise in the number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), digitalization, and stringent industry regulations, the Wealth Management Platform Market is poised to exceed USD 12.02 billion by 2030. The market growth is fueled by the imperative need to automate wealth management procedures, catering to the evolving preferences of HNWIs for digital investment management solutions.๐†๐ž๐ญย ๐š ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:ย @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2805 ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:โ€ข Comarch SAโ€ข Profile Software,โ€ข Fiserv Inc.โ€ข Fidelity National Information Servicesยโ€ข Temenos Headquarters SAโ€ข Dorsum Ltd.โ€ข Finantixโ€ข Objectway S.p.A.โ€ข Avaloq Group AGโ€ข SEI Investments Companyโ€ข SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:The growth of the wealth management platform market is underpinned by the automation of wealth management procedures and the increasing preference of HNWIs for digital investment solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies such as machine learning, chatbots, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence, the market presents attractive potential. Rising demand for alternative investment options and innovations in fintech, including blockchain and AI technologies, further stimulate market adoption. However, challenges such as lack of awareness and inadequate technical expertise are countered by innovations in fintech and the increased adoption of blockchain and AI technologies.Segment Analysis:In terms of enterprise size, large enterprises dominate due to their extensive data storage needs. SMEs are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by innovative and technology-focused businesses.By end-users, banks and financial institutions hold the maximum share, with retail projected as the fastest-growing sector. The robust demand for wealth management software is driven by the need for managing unmanageable data generated by millions of customer interactions.๐๐ฒ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ž:โ€ข Human Advisoryโ€ข Robo Advisoryโ€ข Hybrid๐๐ฒ ๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž:โ€ข Large Enterprisesโ€ข Small & Medium Enterprises๐๐ฒ ๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž:โ€ข Financial Advice & Managementโ€ข Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Managementโ€ข Performance Managementโ€ข Risk & Compliance Managementโ€ข Reportingโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:โ€ข Cloudโ€ข On-premise๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž:โ€ข Banksโ€ข Investment Management Firmsโ€ข Trading & Exchange Firmsโ€ข Brokerage Firms๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:North America, with early adoption of emerging technologies, is expected to dominate the market. APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the region's increasing data and a surge in mergers and acquisitions.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2805 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:โ€ข The Wealth Management Platform Market is on a trajectory to surpass USD 12.02 billion by 2030, driven by the digitalization wave, regulatory compliance, and the increasing number of HNWIs.โ€ข Large enterprises currently dominate, but SMEs are set to grow rapidly, leveraging advanced technologies.โ€ข North America remains at the forefront, while APAC is the region with the highest growth potential.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:โ€ข Wealth management firms are strategically investing to gain traction and recognition, diversifying market operations.โ€ข In June 2021, BMO Harris Bank expanded its relationship with FIS to transform its core banking systems, aligning with the bank's growth vision in the U.S.๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ1.Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2.Research Methodology3.Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4.Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6.Porterโ€™s 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Wealth Management Platform Market Segmentation, By Advisory Mode8.1 Human Advisory8.2 Robo Advisory8.3 Hybrid๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒโ€ฆ.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.