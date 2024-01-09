Data Monetization Market Size Set to Exceed USD 12.11 Billion by 2030, Driven by Digital Transformation | SNS Insider
Data Monetization Market was estimated to be worth USD 2.8 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 12.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%
The latest report from SNS Insider reveals a remarkable growth trajectory for the Data Monetization Market. Valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2022, the market is projected to reach an impressive USD 12.11 billion by 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% from 2023 to 2030.
— SNS Insider
Data monetization, the strategic process of converting data into revenue, has become a pivotal driver of business success. The practice encompasses both direct and indirect approaches, with companies leveraging raw data, analyses, and APIs to generate measurable impacts. Large enterprises, constituting 65% of the market share, utilize advanced technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence for effective data monetization. Meanwhile, the BFSI segment, commanding a 20% revenue share, capitalizes on its data-rich environment to enhance customer interactions and drive operating income.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• Optiva Inc.
• Adstra
• Accenture Plc
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• Reltio
• Gemalto NV
• IBM Corporation
• Infosys Limited
• Comviva
• Microsoft Corporation
• Monetize
• SAP SE
• Virtusa Corporation
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The surge in global data volume, coupled with affordable data storage costs, has propelled the data monetization market's growth. The adoption of open standards and centralized data management, coupled with increasing awareness of data monetization, contributes significantly. The market benefits from rapid digitization, IoT adoption, and the integration of AI for data processing, offering lucrative opportunities for industry players.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Tools
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• On-Premises
• Cloud
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Customer Data
• Financial Data
• by Enterprise Size
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥
• BFSI
• E-commerce & Retail
• Telecommunications & IT
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Energy & Utilities
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞:
Large enterprises, with a commanding 65% revenue share, leverage their global presence, technical expertise, and substantial capital to lead the data monetization market. Their ability to invest in cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing and AI sets them apart.
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬:
The BFSI segment, holding a 20% revenue share and expected to witness the fastest CAGR, thrives on its data-rich environment. Managing over 3.8 petabytes of data, BFSI organizations drive demand for data monetization, enhancing customer interactions and operating income.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
North America dominates the market, claiming a 32% revenue share, thanks to major players' presence and a first-mover advantage in adopting advanced technologies. Asia Pacific, with a burgeoning enterprise landscape and increased adoption of IoT and cloud computing, is poised for extensive growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
• The data monetization market is propelled by the surge in global data volume, lower data storage costs, and the adoption of advanced technologies.
• Large enterprises, especially in BFSI, lead the market, capitalizing on their global presence and data-rich environments.
• North America's first-mover advantage and Asia Pacific's rapid adoption of advanced technologies contribute significantly to regional dominance.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• A new contract between Domo and one of the biggest asset management, consulting, and accounting firms in the country, Moss Adams, was signed in March 2022. Through this cooperation, Moss Adams will be able to further strengthen its client-centric strategy by helping its clients adopt analytics using Domo's cutting-edge BI platform.
• Yieldbroker, the authorized online trading platform for debt securities and derivatives in Australia and New Zealand, partnered with Sisense in February 2022 to leverage Sisense's AI-powered interactive data visualization tools for Yieldbroker's upcoming data and analytics offering, “YBEdge.”
