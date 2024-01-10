Chlorine Trifluoride Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Chlorine Trifluoride Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The chlorine trifluoride market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $94.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chlorine Trifluoride Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chlorine trifluoride market size is predicted to reach $94.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the chlorine trifluoride market is due to the growing aerospace industry. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest chlorine trifluoride market share. Major players in the chlorine trifluoride market include Advance Research Chemicals Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co Ltd., Linde PLC, Mott Corporation.

Chlorine Trifluoride Market Segments

• By Grade: Electronic Grade, Industrial Grade
• By Form: Gas, Liquid, Solid
• By Application: Semiconductor Manufacturing, Nuclear Fuel Processing, Rocket Propellant Systems, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global chlorine trifluoride market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chlorine trifluoride refer to colorless gas or green liquid with a pungent odor used as a fluorinating agent. Chlorine trifluoride is used as an igniter and propellant in rockets, primarily in plasma-free cleaning and etching processes. It is formed by heating a mixture of fluorine and chlorine to around 280 °C in a nickel or copper vessel. It is also named ClF3, or CTF.

The main types of grades of chlorine trifluoride are electronic grade and industrial grade. The electronic grade refers to chemicals used in the electronic industry, particularly in the fabrication of semiconductors and microprocessors. The chlorine trifluoride comes in gas, liquid, and solid forms that are applied in semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear fuel processing, rocket propellant systems, and other applications.

