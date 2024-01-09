Bayou Beds Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana to Give More Than 100 Mattresses to Families

About

A boutique consulting firm specializing in public relations, media training, content creation, and more! Empire Consulting LLC owner Kerry Andersen is a highly skilled public relations professional with decades of experience promoting and protecting businesses and brands. The former casino executive is a seasoned crisis communicator, award winning artful writer, and is highly skilled at governmental relations, event and complex project management, community relations, media strategy and production, complex communication to internal and external stakeholders, election/referendum message development and execution, and garnering high profile print, broadcast and online media placements that support and promote company goals and objectives. We understand that interacting with media outlets can be a bit intimidating. As a former news anchor and news director, Andersen's unique insights can help prepare you for media interviews, public speaking, and development of your personal branding statement so you can put the power of the press to work for you promoting your event, business, or initiative. If you're ready for the world to know more about your passion project, let us put our deep network of media contacts and the power of the written word to work for you garnering high impact press placements to amplify your message and draw positive print and broadcast attention to your business or project. Extensive specialized experience with casino gaming, travel & tourism, rebranding, referendum messaging, and media training.

