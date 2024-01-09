Bayou Beds Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana to Give More Than 100 Mattresses to Families
Bayou Beds delivers a truckload of 100+ Tempur-Sealy mattresses donated to children and families participating in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana programs.
Donation valued at $313,000 part of Tempur-Sealy International’s ongoing support of Southwest Louisiana hurricane recovery efforts
We know that youth who get a good night’s sleep are more apt to excel in school and everyday life and now our Littles can sleep soundly thanks to this generous donation.”LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayou Beds has teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana, the region’s largest donor and volunteer supported 1-to-1 mentoring network, to surprise more than 50 local families with brand new mattresses. The recent donation of more than 100 Tempur-Sealy International beds is part of the retailer’s mission to ensure Southwest Louisiana families fully recover from a series of hurricanes and other disasters to strike the region in recent years. The Kentucky based company sent the mattresses to Bayou Beds for distribution to children and families participating in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana programs.
— Erin Davison, MBA - Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA CEO
“Many of the families we serve are asset-limited, meaning a mattress to sleep on may not take priority over food, rent, and gas,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana CEO Erin Davison, MBA. She adds, “In assessing the needs of our Littles after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Laura in 2020, we learned that many of our youth did not have a bed or mattress to sleep on. We know that youth who get a good night’s sleep are more apt to excel in school and everyday life and now our Littles can sleep soundly thanks to this generous donation.”
“Our Tempur-Sealy representative in Covington experienced Hurricane Ida and knew all too well the struggle of storm recovery so he fought hard for Southwest Louisiana to receive this generous gift,” said Bayou Beds co-owner Chris Carroll. He adds, “Many families are just now getting settled into homes post Hurricane Laura and are finally able to assess their needs, so the donation comes at a perfect time. In the wake of everything the recent disasters threw at us, it warms our hearts to be able to help children with a good night’s sleep and for their parents to have one less thing to worry about.”
“After the storms and in this economy, our community members need all the support they can get and we’re so pleased to facilitate gifting this necessity to our program families,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana Director of Impacts and Outcomes Jillian Cormier. She adds, “We’re grateful to Bayou Beds and Tempur-Sealy for their generosity and determination to help our region.”
The retail value of the donation is $313,000. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana continues to coordinate delivery of the mattresses to local families chosen to receive the new beds.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana facilitates life-changing mentoring relationships for youth ages 6 to 18 in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Vernon parishes. Their programs focus on empowering marginalized youth and promoting justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana (BBBS SWLA) is celebrating 45 years (1979-2024) of facilitating meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children ages 6-18 in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Vernon parishes. The region’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network has a proud history of defending the potential of marginalized youth by creating and growing innovative mentoring programs with a focus on justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI).
BBBS of SWLA believes that one-to-one mentoring relationships will ignite the power and promise of youth so they can achieve their full potential.
For more information visit www.bbbsswla.org .
