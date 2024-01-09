SAVE THE DATE: “Ghosts of a Lost Cause” Screening in the “Friendliest Town in America” on MLK Day

MURRAY, Ky. — On Monday, January 15, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Murray State University will host a screening of “Ghosts of a Lost Cause,” which explores the connection between history, memory, and belonging, sparking conversations and inspiring change. Panel discussions will follow.

Known as the “friendliest town in America,” Ghosts of a Lost Cause is an intimate portrayal of small-town Murray, Kentucky’s battle to relocate a Confederate monument during the Black Lives Matter movement. From forgotten battlefields to enduring symbols, this documentary offers a profound look at how the stories we tell about history impact how we challenge and confront the ghosts of the American Civil War, the Lost Cause narrative, and their lasting impacts on our communities.

Featured panelists include: Gerry Seavo James, producer and deputy campaign director with Sierra Club Outdoors for All & Founder, Explore Kentucky Initiative, Sherman Neal II, the film’s producer, Dr. Brian Clardy, Associate Professor of History at Murray State University and the Chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council Board of Directors, J. Shelly Baskin, Community Organizer and Southeast Operations Coordinator with United Campus Workers, Crystal Fox, Community Organizer and President, Mayfield Minority Enrichment Center, Robyn Pizzo, Community Organizer and Murray Independent School District Board Member, Kristen Farley, Community Organizer and Murray State Alumna, Rivka Maizlish, Senior Research Analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, and more.

This screening and panel discussions are open to the public. Click here for tickets, with free admission for students.

WHAT: Ghosts of a Lost Cause documentary screening

WHEN: Monday, January 15, 2024, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Wrather West Kentucky Museum, Murray State University, North 16th Street and University Drive