Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,559 in the last 365 days.

Winter Weather Resources for the Unhoused Community

Access to winter weather resources is vital to the homeless populations within our community. As temperatures drop, the City of Lawrence and our partners ensure there are warm and safe places for individuals to go.

Additionally, the City of Lawrence provides funding to the Bert Nash Mental Health Center’s Homeless Outreach Team. This outreach team goes into the community and informs individuals experiencing homelessness of inclement weather and connects them to safe options for emergency shelter.

Contacts
City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org
Lawrence Community Shelter, info@lawrenceshelter.org/(785) 832-8864
Bert Nash HOT Team, (785) 843-9192, option 3
City of Lawrence Homeless Programs, homelessprograms@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence   
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

You just read:

Winter Weather Resources for the Unhoused Community

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more