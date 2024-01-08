Winter Weather Resources for the Unhoused Community

Access to winter weather resources is vital to the homeless populations within our community. As temperatures drop, the City of Lawrence and our partners ensure there are warm and safe places for individuals to go.

Additionally, the City of Lawrence provides funding to the Bert Nash Mental Health Center’s Homeless Outreach Team. This outreach team goes into the community and informs individuals experiencing homelessness of inclement weather and connects them to safe options for emergency shelter.

Contacts

City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

Lawrence Community Shelter, info@lawrenceshelter.org/(785) 832-8864

Bert Nash HOT Team, (785) 843-9192, option 3

City of Lawrence Homeless Programs, homelessprograms@lawrenceks.org

