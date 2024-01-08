Winter Weather Resources for the Unhoused Community
Access to winter weather resources is vital to the homeless populations within our community. As temperatures drop, the City of Lawrence and our partners ensure there are warm and safe places for individuals to go.
Additionally, the City of Lawrence provides funding to the Bert Nash Mental Health Center’s Homeless Outreach Team. This outreach team goes into the community and informs individuals experiencing homelessness of inclement weather and connects them to safe options for emergency shelter.
Contacts
City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org
Lawrence Community Shelter, info@lawrenceshelter.org/(785) 832-8864
Bert Nash HOT Team, (785) 843-9192, option 3
City of Lawrence Homeless Programs, homelessprograms@lawrenceks.org
About the City of Lawrence
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.