Parks and Recreation programs and activities canceled through tomorrow morning

Facilities remain open; delayed opening tomorrow

The City of Lawrence has canceled all parks and recreation programming tonight after 5 p.m. and tomorrow morning (Tuesday, Jan. 9) until 1 p.m. This includes all fitness classes, youth and adult sports, aquatic classes, nature, lifelong recreation and other programming offered by the department.

Parks and Recreation facilities will remain open this evening as scheduled for drop-in use; however, tomorrow morning all facilities except the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St., will have a delayed opening. The Community Building will open at 8 a.m. as normal.

All other City recreation facilities will open for public use at 10 a.m. This includes Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St.; East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St.; Sports Pavilion Lawrence®, 100 Rock Chalk Lane; Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive and Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St.

All City parks and recreation facilities are available as warming centers while open.

For more information, please visit the department’s rainoutline.com site for dedicated information on specific programming or call the department at (785) 832-3450.