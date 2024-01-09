GeoSolar Technologies Inc. Announces Listing to OTC Market

GeoSolar Technologies, Inc.

The Creators of the SmartGreen™ Home Take Company Public, Issued Trading Symbol GSLR

GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSLR)

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoSolar Technologies Inc., the home and commercial national green energy retrofit leaders who created the SmartGreen™ Home, announced today the company’s listing to the OTCMarkets under the trading symbol GSLR.

The effort highlights a 2023 filled with excitement and progress for GSLR and its customers, with the company positioning itself to rollout its platform nationally and its customer to take advantage of generous incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Commented GeoSolar Technologies Inc, Chairman and CEO Stone Douglass “We’re very excited for today’s announcement as we continue on our journey to simultaneously provide every homeowner in America energy independence while making their homes carbon neutral, while also sharing this next great energy revolution with our shareholders and the public. We look forward to a very exciting 2024.”

GeoSolar Technologies Inc. is actively working towards an OTC.QB listing on OTCMarkets to further improve investor access.

You can learn more about GeoSolar Technologies Inc. and its SmartGreen™ Home at https://geosolarplus.com.

About GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (GSLR) (https://geosolarplus.com)

GeoSolar Technologies Inc. is revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes with 100% sustainable energy sources and its SmartGreen™ Home. The company’s patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels creating a healthier living environment while taking the home to net-zero carbon.

Forward Looking Statements:

