Lane Brown LLC, a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, IL, has issued a correction to a prior press release pertaining to its success in an accidental injury lawsuit.

The press release in question, which announced that the law firm had secured a $2 million settlement for a jogger who was accidentally hit by a teenage boy driving an SUV in DuPage County, IL, erroneously identified Kellen Bachman as a representative for Lane Brown, LLC. The law firm wishes to correct the mistake by saying that, while the details of the case and its win were accurately represented in the press release, Kellen Bachman is in no way associated with the Chicago personal injury law firm. Furthermore, it is important to emphasize that misquoting a non-attorney as a representative of a law firm in a press release can inadvertently create legal ambiguities and potential compliance issues, as they lack the requisite legal training and licensure to officially represent or articulate the firm's standpoint on legal matters.

Lane Brown LLC represents clients in all stages of their personal injury lawsuits. The firm’s practice areas include personal injury, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, sexual abuse, premises liability, and more. The law firm serves clients in Chicago and nearby areas including Aurora, Bolingbrook, Cicero, Des Plaines, Evanston, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Lawn, Schaumburg, Skokie, Waukegan, and others.

With over 130 years of combined experience among the law firm’s attorneys, Lane Brown LLC has, to date, secured over $22 million in medical malpractice verdicts, over $5 million in workplace injury verdicts, over $3 million in medical malpractice settlements, nearly $3 million in sexual abuse settlements, and over $5.7 million in wrongful death settlements. A huge list of the cases it has won over the years is available to browse through on its website.

The law firm’s Managing Partner Mark Brown talks about what makes Lane Brown LLC a cut above the rest by saying, “I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. Me and my team have seen it all and done it all when it comes to the world of litigating personal injury law. We know all the tricks that insurance companies use to deny even the most legitimate claims for innocent victims. We take the fight to them using the right tools, the right resources, and the right defenses to protect your claim. We make sure that you don’t settle for less and get everything that you deserve for your pain and suffering.”

Lane Brown LLC has received several five-star testimonials from clients over the years thanking them for supporting their cases and getting them favorable verdicts or settlements. The law firm even boasts a stellar overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from over 45 reviews with clients noting the knowledge and legal acumen of its attorneys, their confident and calming demeanor, and the customer service provided throughout.

A recent review says, “I cannot speak highly enough about Lane Brown LLC Law firm. In our case, it involved a family member injured in an industrial accident. We were referred to Lane Brown Law Firm. We live in central Illinois, 4 1/2 hrs. from Chicago not having any idea on who to entrust or what direction to turn. Scott Lane made frequent trips, explaining all of the details of the case, and keeping us up on the case as it progressed. Lane Brown LLC won our case, and I cannot thank them enough. I can say with certainty that 5 stars is not a high enough rating.”

Another client writes, “While visiting Chicago I sustained a serious injury. Fortunately, I contacted Lane Brown Law and was represented by Mark Brown and Kellie Snyder. They both worked tirelessly, even throughout the pandemic, to settle my case. The fact that I lived out of state didn't matter when it came to communicating with me. I was always kept well informed. Mark and Kellie are both compassionate and caring and were always there to listen to my concerns and guide me through the process. Mark Brown and Kellie Snyder are the absolute BEST!”

Readers can contact Lane Brown LLC at (312) 697-1143 for more details about its practice areas or to schedule an appointment.

