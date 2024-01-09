My Arcade® announces new Atari® licensed gaming devices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Building upon the success of their 2023 Atari® collection, My Arcade® announces their 2024 line of officially licensed Atari® devices. Included is an all-new portable handheld retro video game system, the Gamestation Portable (DGUNL-7065). Additionally, My Arcade launches two new tabletop retro arcades featuring classic wood construction and large vibrant displays: the all-new 17-inch-tall Mega Player (DGUNL-7038) and 15-inch-tall Super Player (DGUNL-7037). Furthermore, My Arcade introduces an upgraded wireless rechargeable Gamestation Joystick (DGUNL-7078) and Gamestation Gamepad (DGUNL-7077) for their popular Atari® Gamestation line.
The Atari® Gamestation Portable, Mega Player, Super Player, Gamestation Joystick and Gamestation Gamepad are on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024. The My Arcade® booth is located at: Booth # 16050 LVCC Central Hall.
Atari® Gamestation Portable
Portable handheld retro video game system
• Officially licensed, fully playable titles.
• 7” High resolution display
• Rechargeable battery
• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad
• Item number: DGUNL-7065
• Available Q4 2024
Atari® Mega Player
Tabletop retro arcade
• Officially licensed, fully playable titles.
• 10.1” High resolution display
• Classic wood construction
• Mechanical joystick and action button switches
• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad
• Item number: DGUNL-7038
• Available Q4 2024
Atari® Super Player
Tabletop retro arcade
• Officially licensed, fully playable titles.
• 7” High resolution display
• Classic wood construction
• Mechanical joystick and action button switches
• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad
• Item number: DGUNL-7037
• Available Q4 2024
Atari® Gamestation Joystick
Wireless rechargeable controller
• 2.4 GHz wireless controller
• Integrated paddle
• Rechargeable battery
• RGB light modes
• Item number: DGUNL-7078
• Available Q3 2024
Atari® Gamestation Gamepad
Wireless rechargeable controller
• 2.4 GHz wireless controller
• Integrated paddle
• Rechargeable battery
• RGB light modes
• Item number: DGUNL-7077
• Available Q3 2024
About My Arcade®
My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcadegaming.com
About Atari
Atari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com.
About My Arcade®
My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcadegaming.com
About Atari
Atari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com.
