My Arcade® announces new Atari® licensed gaming devices

Atari® Gamestation Portable Atari® Mega Player Atari® Super Player

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building upon the success of their 2023 Ataricollection, My Arcadeannounces their 2024 line of officially licensed Ataridevices. Included is an all-new portable handheld retro video game system, the Gamestation Portable (DGUNL-7065). Additionally, My Arcade launches two new tabletop retro arcades featuring classic wood construction and large vibrant displays: the all-new 17-inch-tall Mega Player (DGUNL-7038) and 15-inch-tall Super Player (DGUNL-7037). Furthermore, My Arcade introduces an upgraded wireless rechargeable Gamestation Joystick (DGUNL-7078) and Gamestation Gamepad (DGUNL-7077) for their popular AtariGamestation line.The AtariGamestation Portable, Mega Player, Super Player, Gamestation Joystick and Gamestation Gamepad are on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024. The My Arcadebooth is located at: Booth # 16050 LVCC Central Hall.Stay tuned for exciting My Arcadeannouncements on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X) and TikTok @MyArcadeRetroAtariGamestation PortablePortable handheld retro video game system• Officially licensed, fully playable titles.• 7” High resolution display• Rechargeable battery• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad• Item number: DGUNL-7065• Available Q4 2024AtariMega PlayerTabletop retro arcade• Officially licensed, fully playable titles.• 10.1” High resolution display• Classic wood construction• Mechanical joystick and action button switches• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad• Item number: DGUNL-7038• Available Q4 2024AtariSuper PlayerTabletop retro arcade• Officially licensed, fully playable titles.• 7” High resolution display• Classic wood construction• Mechanical joystick and action button switches• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad• Item number: DGUNL-7037• Available Q4 2024AtariGamestation JoystickWireless rechargeable controller• 2.4 GHz wireless controller• Integrated paddle• Rechargeable battery• RGB light modes• Item number: DGUNL-7078• Available Q3 2024AtariGamestation GamepadWireless rechargeable controller• 2.4 GHz wireless controller• Integrated paddle• Rechargeable battery• RGB light modes• Item number: DGUNL-7077• Available Q3 2024Assets can be found below:• AtariGamestation Portable: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qftp5twk7dup7d1f93h37/h?rlkey=t45u1bmkin091iw9cyz4wezpq&dl=0 • AtariMega Player: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1fzc4i6eiofxnja9wk388/h?rlkey=2xkf9rwcj0rv9l3n5sh65wu5k&dl=0 • AtariSuper Player: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/t1tdex4hvgugtfjl0bdb1/h?rlkey=h22303nlas28zry8cik0vdxin&dl=0 • AtariGamestation Joystick: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gqcbmocn6j7azd1177jho/h?rlkey=0jtq7w3uf4gp430ess4yqo0yc&dl=0 • AtariGamestation Gamepad: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1lryc3wt9h9s1xss9mj9t/h?rlkey=3kxd0hj0hvaw2j9yzzp15epot&dl=0 About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Data East, Konami, Taito, and Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like Pac-Man, Galaga, Tetris, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcadegaming.com About AtariAtariis an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atarihas offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com For media inquiries, contact:Vincent Gallopainvincent@xogoconsulting.com