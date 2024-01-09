Castle Analytics LLC Announces Expanded Availability of Digital Index Fund
In 2023, Castle Analytics LLC (“Castle”) announced the availability of a digital-asset index fund within certain private placement variable annuity products.LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May of 2023, Castle Analytics LLC (“Castle”), a California-based manager of digital asset funds, announced the availability of a digital-asset index fund within certain private placement variable annuity products. Following a successful launch, Castle is now announcing expanded availability of this fund to include select privately placed variable life insurance products.
Castle created the Castle Digital Asset Index Fund IDF, LLC specifically to meet the needs of the insurance industry and is partnering with an A rated multinational life insurance carrier, to offer access to the IDF within that carrier’s private placement life insurance and private placement variable annuity products. This expanded access provides even more avenues for eligible investors to invest in the emerging digital asset class.
The IDF seeks to track the performance of a proprietary Index through investments in the five largest digital assets, as measured by market capitalization, meeting the Index’s inclusion criteria. Inclusion of emerging digital asset technologies is ensured by capping the weighting of any single asset in the portfolio.
“Castle is pleased to announce the expanded availability of our IDF,” said Peter Eberle, President and CIO of Castle. “We believe that our disciplined index inclusion criteria, as well as our product design decisions, including third-party custody, external financial statement audits, and independent valuation and accounting, truly differentiate this product from other digital asset investments currently available on insurance platforms.”
This product will allow investment advisors and insurance professionals, on behalf of their clients, to allocate a portion of their portfolio within select privately-placed variable life and variable annuity products to digital assets, providing greater opportunity for diversification, while minimizing token- or technology-specific risks using the Index.
About Castle Funds:
Castle Analytics LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Castle Funds”) have been managing private funds invested in digital currencies since 2017. The firm’s integrated platform provides a secure and compliant solution for adding digital currency exposure to a well-balanced portfolio. Castle’s investment and technology teams are comprised of senior-level professionals from firms such as Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, SLK-Hull Derivatives, Samsung, and Wells Fargo. Castle is one of the first digital currency investment managers to offer a digital asset investment strategy for privately placed insurance products.
Media Inquiries:
Dan Hoover
IDF@castlefunds.com
###
Thomas Mustac
Castle Analytics LLC
email us here