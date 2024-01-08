PCP Use of Clover Assistant Correlated with Increased Medication Fills for Patients who Were Previously Non-Adherent

Higher fill rates result in improved performance on medication adherence quality measures in the Medicare Advantage Stars program for members where Clover Assistant was used

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today released research demonstrating Clover Assistant’s impact on medication adherence. The paper, Clover Assistant Use and Medication Adherence for Common Chronic Conditions , examines the correlation between Primary Care Physician (PCP) use of Clover Assistant and levels of adherence to prescribed medications for common chronic conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.



The lead author of the study, Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, Chief Medical Officer of Clover Assistant, Adjunct Professor at Yale, and practicing cardiologist said, “Clinicians have no idea if patients pick up their prescribed medications at the pharmacy. This is a glaring blindspot. While it may seem simple, letting doctors know that their patients have not picked up their refills can prompt conversations to understand the root cause of the non-adherence and drive meaningful increases in medication fills, as our research shows. We know that taking medications regularly for chronic health conditions lowers complications and reduces healthcare costs.”

This is the third retrospective data analysis conducted by the company to measure the clinical impact of Clover Assistant on the identification and management of chronic diseases. The previous analyses focus on the diagnosis, treatment and progression of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease.

