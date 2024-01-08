UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.330 per share (33.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.264 per share (26.4 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.



