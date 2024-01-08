Submit Release
UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.330 per share (33.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.264 per share (26.4 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

 


