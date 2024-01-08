3D Systems to Attend 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today that management will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2024.



President and CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will participate in individual meetings alongside members of the company’s leadership team throughout the day.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available on 3D Systems’ Investor Relations page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast recording will be available for a limited time following the conference.