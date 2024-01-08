Submit Release
Forward Pharma A/S Announces Termination of its American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) Facility

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (“Forward” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a termination of the Deposit Agreement, dated October 14, 2014, among Forward Pharma A/S (Forward Pharma), the Depositary Bank of New York Mellon, and Owners and Holders of ADRs.

As a result, the existing ADR facility will be terminated effective at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on February 5, 2024.

Kindly see additional information at the website of the Depositary Bank of New York Mellon (https://www.adrbnymellon.com/files/ad1136444.pdf).

